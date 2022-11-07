Odessan dead in Reeves County rollover
An Odessa man was killed in a rollover Friday afternoon in Reeves County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Saudy Gomez Cabrera, 46, was traveling east on the south frontage road of Interstate Highway 20 near mile marker 47 when his WestStar 470 truck veered off the roadway into the south barrow ditch. Gomez Cabrera over-corrected and veered into the north barrow ditch and the truck rolled.
Gomez Cabrera was pronounced dead at Reeves County Hospital.
