Loft for sale has a real waterfall coming out of the bed. ‘Has science gone too far?’

An artsy loft that’s on the real estate market in New York City has an odd feature that is making some folks, well, anxious, despite its unique visage.

Inside the three-unit structure, which was an old dental factory according to the listing on Zillow.com, is more of an art piece than a home itself, and even has a bed with its own waterfall dripping into the room below.

And it all can be yours for $7.99 million.

“Inspired by the rawness and rustication of stone and brickwork and the contrast between old and new, the layering of history are all important dimensions of the design,” the listing describes.

“Despite the perceived impracticality, the threshold is an important spatial concept for the offerings architect who is drawn to the tension created by the juxtaposition of opposites. Throughout, one sees the old counterpoised with the new, the rustic with the smooth, lines with curves, and the organic with the rational. Aged materials and acquired patina, change, and accident.”

The first floor is a loft that consists of “a bridge, a moat and a cantilevered second story,” the listing says,and all designed for living. The bed with the waterfall overlooks a part of the ground floor, where the water flows.

Other features inside and outside the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home include:

Studio office

Industrial steel stairs

Terrace

Fireplace

Library

An abundance of space

Wood flooring

Skylight

However, it’s that peculiar bed that managed to turn heads on “Friday Night Zillow,” which is a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis. People were perplexed and a little shocked at the water feature.

“ This feels like that image where you’re not supposed to be able to identify a single object even though they’re almost familiar to you,” one person tweeted. “There’s a bed, and that’s all I can figure out.”

“Would have to pee literally all night ,” another noted.

“ $8 million for something that looks like it’s made out of plywood and sheet metal and parts of a condemned building,” someone said.

“ This is like one of those ‘has science gone too far???’ photoshops,” one person commented.

“ This makes me very tense to even look at. How are you supposed to get the fitted sheet actually fitted all the way around?” another asked. “The top sheet properly tucked in? Seems like it encourages not changing your sheets and no thank you.”

“ This is nuts, but it’s interesting. If your going to spend 8 million on a home it should be interesting,” someone tweeted.

“ This listing shook me to my core. I never read the descriptions, and the story the images were telling was baffling,” one person said.

