Colorado women’s basketball: Previewing the 2022-23 Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball team has been picked to finish in the lower half of the Pac-12 this season , but I think there is a chance that they could turn some heads this season.

The low expectations come from the fact that Colorado has lost a lot of talent from last year’s squad, most notably an all-time great in Mya Hollingshed .

But Colorado has done well in reloading and moving players from the bench up to starting roles. CU did a good job of adding talent from the transfer portal as well as signing some intriguing new players from the high school ranks.

Here is what you can expect from the 2022-23 Buffs:

Projected Depth Chart: Guards

Starters: 00 Jaylyn Sherrod 3 Frida Formann 1 Tayanna Jones Backups: 15 Kindyll Wetta 2 Temeiya Sadler 23 Jada Wynn

Guard breakdown

Senior Jaylyn Sherrod returns as the leader of the squad, as she started all 31 games for the Buffs last season and will need to take another step forward if Colorado is to return to March Madness. Joining her as the lone returning starter is Frida Formann. Formann started 19 games last season and was a valuable guard in terms of scoring the ball. She placed fourth on the team last year with 231 total points. Tayanna Jones will be making the jump to the starting lineup, although she plays more like a forward than a guard. I was very impressed with her ability to get on the offensive glass in CU's preseason game against Adams State. Kindyll Wetta, Tameiya Sadler and Jada Wynn will be the primary guards off the bench for the Buffaloes. Wetta is a defensive ace, making the Pac-12's all-defensive team as a true freshman. Sadler and Wynn will bring the scoring punch to the second unit.

Depth chart: Center/Forwards

Starters: 11 Quay Miller 21 Aaronette Vonleh Backups: 45 Charlotte Whittaker 25 Brianna McLeod

Frontcourt breakdown

Quay Miller makes the jump to the starting lineup after being named the Pac-12 Sixth-Player of the Year . Miller is going to be a big part of the Colorado offense this year with Mya Hollingshed now gone. Joining her in the front court is a big transfer acquisition in Aaronette Vonleh. Vonleh started her college career at Arizona and got playing time as a true freshman. This front-court tandem is going to cause a lot of headaches for opposing head coaches. Charlotte Whittaker will be the main backup at the post position for the Buffs and will provide good size off the bench as she is listed at the same height as Vonleh and Miller (6-foot-3). Colorado could go down a few different paths with its other minutes at the forward positions. Tayanna Jones could play up from her starting guard position or CU could look to freshmen Brianna McLeod for bench minutes.

Breakout Stars: Kindyll Wetta and Aaronette Vonleh

Kindyll Wetta and Aaronette Vonleh are going to have a lot of people talking about them this year. Wetta has already gotten some conference recognition with her placement on the all-defensive team last year, but I don't think that does enough justice to how much of a pest she is on that side of the ball. She is going to be talked about as a defensive player of the year candidate and on offense, she does a great job of moving the ball and finding teammates for easy buckets. Vonleh dominated the post in the preseason matchup with Adams State and will be a load to handle for the Pac-12. Playing next to Quay Miller will open her up to getting good matchups against some of the smaller forwards in the conference, and she proved she can convert when given the chance to score.

Further reading

