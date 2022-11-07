Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
BBC's Katty Kay challenges Kari Lake on election claims
Kari Lake, the candidate for Arizona governor, says Donald Trump shouldn't have to run again because his election was stolen. Ms Lake, who is still locked in a close race, spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay during her campaign. You can watch the hour-long documentary, "Trump - The Comeback", on...
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
BBC
The US wants to play in China's backyard
Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
BBC
Iran protester: 'We could hear the beatings and screams in jail'
Anti-government protests in Iran have entered an eighth week, despite a crackdown by security forces in which local human rights activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,800 others have been detained. One female protester in her 20s, who spent a week in prison and was recently...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims major gains as Russia exits Kherson
The Ukrainian army says it has made major gains over the last day around Kherson, after Russia said it was withdrawing from the southern city. Ukrainian troops say they have taken back the key town of Snihurivka, 50km (30 miles) to the north of Kherson. Kyiv has also claimed big...
BBC
Priest shocked to be Salford Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon
A priest has said becoming a Roman Catholic diocese's first African canon left him "gobsmacked". Father Michael Job has become the first black man to hold the position at the Salford diocese. The 47-year-old, who has been parish priest of St Mary's in Failsworth, said he "didn't know what to...
BBC
Does the average nurse earn £34,000 a year?
Nurses across the UK have voted for strike action over pay. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which represents two thirds of UK nurses, says they have been getting a "raw deal" on pay for years. But Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told Sky News: "I think the average when I...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Air was injected into baby's blood
A line of gas in front of the spine was a "striking" finding on a post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was "consistent with, but not diagnostic of, air administration".
BBC
Body found in search for University of Warwick professor
Police searching for a professor who vanished from a research trip to the Chilean desert in September say they have found his body. University of Warwick academic Prof Tom Marsh went missing during a visit to La Silla Observatory. His body was found about 5km (three miles) from the observatory...
As Matt Hancock faces more TV trials, his constituents face real-world problems
If he harboured any doubts about his decision, Matt Hancock gave little hint this week when challenged by a fellow I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! contestant about his decision to abandon his duties as an MP. “Rishi’s great. We’ll be fine,” came the breezy...
From Haiti to Redcar: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Kanaval: A People’s History of Haiti in Six Chapters. A documentary evolution of Leah Gordon’s black-and-white photography series capturing carnival performers in beautiful and sometimes eerie masks and costumes. Here Gordon joins forces with co-director Eddie Hutton-Mills to blend striking imagery (above) with an impressionistic look at the history and legacy of colonialism in Haiti.
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
Comments / 0