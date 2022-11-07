ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Analysts believe Drake Maye is among top two Heisman contenders

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zq7qi_0j1o7kf400

With Drake Maye leading UNC to a 8-1 record overall and 5-0 in the ACC, the Tar Heels are playing meaningful football here in the month of November and have set themselves up for a run at the conference title and perhaps more.

Maye has been fantastic for North Carolina all season long as the redshirt freshman took the starting job over Jacolby Criswell. And he’s been much better than expected.

While UNC fans know just how good Maye has been, the rest of the country is starting to find out. More importantly, analysts are pushing more and more for Maye to be considered a Heisman favorite.

Over the weekend, both Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek advocated for Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams to be the top two in the Heisman race:

That’s some praise from two guys who know college football.

Maye has thrown for 2,964 yards, 31 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his attempts. He’s also rushed for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Williams has thrown for 2,742 yards, 28 touchdowns and has completed 63.4 percent of his attempts. Williams has added 287 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Both guys deserve the recognition but it will be hard to pass the top contenders like Hendon Hooker, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and even Bo Nix down the stretch. Maye and Williams have a chance with a few games left to further prove their point but it feels like an uphill battle.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Lou Holtz sees only one Big Ten team making the College Football Playoff

In terms of the first two editions of the College Football Playoff rankings, count Lou Holtz among those who think the committee got it all wrong. In the first installment of the College Football Playoff, released two weeks ago, the rankings had an SEC team followed by a Big Ten program atop the rankings: No. 1 Tennessee No. 2 Ohio State No. 3 Georgia No. 4 Clemson No. 5 Michigan Now, with losses from Tennessee and Clemson over the weekend, it is now Georgia atop the rankings followed by Ohio State and Michigan. TCU lept up to fourth. Holtz, a former NFL and college head coach who won the national championship with Notre...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In stunning plot twist, Mario Cristobal loses high-profile Miami recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling this season. They have endured a miserable year and are facing questions about their future. Coach Mario Cristobal is running up against his own limitations as a gameday coach. His highly-regarded assistants have not made the grade, chiefly offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan and Jim Harbaugh make the College Football Playoff last year.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 four-star forward says UNC basketball visit was ‘extremely special’

Class of 2024 four-star forward James Brown from St. Rita (IL) recently took an official visit to the UNC basketball program and was impressed with his time in Chapel Hill The 6-foot-9 forward recently announced a top-10 list but up to this point, he has taken official visits to five programs. Those include North Carolina, Illinois Notre Dame, Missouri and Michigan State. The other programs on his list are Howard, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan. After having some time to get back from his recent visits, he broke down his recruitment with 247Sports analyst DuShawn London. “North Carolina was extremely...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 reasons why Penn State will lose to Maryland

Penn State is back home to take on Maryland this Saturday. Despite the Terrapins coming off a 23-10 road loss at Wisconsin last weekend, they are still a .500 team. One notable loss on their defense is Chop Robinson, who transferred to State College to play for James Franklin at Penn State. The Nittany Lions have another productive transfer in Robinson, who has been quite impressive this season. Last season, it was the Arnold Ebiketie show, who went on to be a second-round draft pick in 2022 to the Atlanta Falcons. Penn State’s biggest loss on offense is Jahan Dotson, but they also bring back...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies. Sources have confirmed that five-star David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is committed to Texas A&M, but the Ducks have remained aggressive in his recruitment and sources indicate they are not out of the running for his signature. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football

For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. TCU: ESPN College Gameday guest picker nominees

No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU for a massive Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12. The entire college football world will have eyes on DKR for this marquee game. The Longhorns enter looking to play spoiler to TCU’s unbeaten season. A win keeps Texas squarely in the mix to play for the Big 12 championship in December. The Horned Frogs hope to keep the magical season alive with a huge road victory over its Big 12 rival.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy