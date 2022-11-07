Read full article on original website
Janet D
4d ago
In a situation like this!!! Attempting to kidnap a child!?!? She DEFINITELY deserves prison! For a a LOOOOOONG time! Let me repeat this for the people who are INSANE enough to state she doesn’t need prison time…. (Clears throat), she did not try to steal a candy bar, she tried to steal a CHILD!!!! What is wrong with you people!! If I were the parent, she probably wouldn’t have gotten away in one piece for trying to attempt to steal my child. Sick!!
New Britain Herald
Windsor man pleads guilty in New Britain robbery involving victim whose head was stomped on
Jahliil Parrott, 25, could be sentenced later this month after taking a plea deal this week in New Britain Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree assault during the hearing. Felony and misdemeanor charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny will not be pursued in light of the guilty plea.
americanmilitarynews.com
Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl
Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
Police: Waterbury man charged with raping a minor
Police say they have arrested Axell Enrique Orellana Flores.
Bristol Press
Bristol couple indicted for allegedly committing more than 30 armed robberies
A Bristol couple was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges alleging they were responsible for more than 30 violent robberies across the state. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, each face one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery – which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Nazzer Abdelaziz, 30, of 817 S. Main St., was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, second degree assault and second degree threatening. Alonzo Huston, 63, of 8 Roosevelt Place, Apartment 2, Brooklyn, NY, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and illegal possession of a shoplifting device.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty in connection with near fatal overdose in Plainville
Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, was given a short continuance after accepting a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. His matter was set down for next Friday after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and first-degree failure to appear. He is being held on $200,000 while he awaits sentencing.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty to role in robbery, beating of New Britain pizza delivery man
Donovan Coombs, 23, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree failure to appear. The plea deal comes on the heels of Coombs previously indicating he was going...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
Connecticut man charged in Dutchess County rape
Axel Flores, 21, of Waterbury, is accused of having sex with a minor in the town of Fishkill on Sunday.
News 12
Police: 4 men arrested for scheme involving using fake IDs to buy cars
Four people in Milford were charged after two of them attempted to buy cars with fake IDs, according to police. This incident happened Wednesday at Dash Cars. Two of the men involved attempted to buy cars, police say. The other two men are accused of driving one of the suspects...
Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody. Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were […]
Eyewitness News
2 women arrested for murdering woman in Waterbury apartment
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards. Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37. They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp. Police...
New Haven police seek suspect accused in shooting, robbery
The suspect is wanted for attempting to rob and shoot 61-year-old Mark Pappacoda Tuesday night in the parking lot of Ferry Street.
Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say
A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street. The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St. Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report...
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ISSUE ANOTHER ADVISORY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AND OFFER UP ROBBERIES
The Bridgeport Police Department is advising the public it continues to respond to numerous victims robbed at gunpoint when buying a vehicle posted on internet sites like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. The victims have been from Bridgeport, surrounding municipalities and surrounding states. In these cases, the victims arrived with thousands...
Hartford man killed in shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bristol to turn blue in support of fallen officers 1 month after shooting
BRISTOL, Conn — One month after the tragic slaying of two Bristol police officers, the community continues to come together, turning the city blue in honor of their memory. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said on his Facebook page that he hopes the city will turn blue on Saturday with homeowners using blue lightbulbs.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Warn of Jury Duty Phone Scam
Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam claiming to involve jury duty. According to troopers, during the scam, the person on the phone claims to be a sergeant with the Tolland Police Department who is calling about an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Troopers emphasize...
News 12
Christopher Loeb files lawsuit against Suffolk County, police department
Suffolk County and its police department are facing a federal lawsuit from a Long Island man who says he was beaten and terrorized by officers. News 12 has learned the suit filed by Christopher Loeb alleges five Suffolk officers directed a police dog to attack him, seriously injuring him. The...
