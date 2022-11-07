ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Janet D
4d ago

In a situation like this!!! Attempting to kidnap a child!?!? She DEFINITELY deserves prison! For a a LOOOOOONG time! Let me repeat this for the people who are INSANE enough to state she doesn’t need prison time…. (Clears throat), she did not try to steal a candy bar, she tried to steal a CHILD!!!! What is wrong with you people!! If I were the parent, she probably wouldn’t have gotten away in one piece for trying to attempt to steal my child. Sick!!

New Britain Herald

Windsor man pleads guilty in New Britain robbery involving victim whose head was stomped on

Jahliil Parrott, 25, could be sentenced later this month after taking a plea deal this week in New Britain Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree assault during the hearing. Felony and misdemeanor charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny will not be pursued in light of the guilty plea.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
americanmilitarynews.com

Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl

Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
NEW LONDON, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Nazzer Abdelaziz, 30, of 817 S. Main St., was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, second degree assault and second degree threatening. Alonzo Huston, 63, of 8 Roosevelt Place, Apartment 2, Brooklyn, NY, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and illegal possession of a shoplifting device.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads guilty in connection with near fatal overdose in Plainville

Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, was given a short continuance after accepting a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. His matter was set down for next Friday after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and first-degree failure to appear. He is being held on $200,000 while he awaits sentencing.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

2 women arrested for murdering woman in Waterbury apartment

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested and charged with murdering a woman at an apartment in Waterbury, then going on a spending spree with her credit cards. Detectives identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37. They were charged with murdering 34-year-old Shelley Stamp. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man killed in shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Warn of Jury Duty Phone Scam

Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam claiming to involve jury duty. According to troopers, during the scam, the person on the phone claims to be a sergeant with the Tolland Police Department who is calling about an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Troopers emphasize...
TOLLAND, CT

