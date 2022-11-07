ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

South Side School honors veterans

BRISTOL – South Side School held its first assembly since the beginning of the pandemic Thursday to recognize area veterans and teach elementary school-age children the historical importance of Veterans Day. “I felt honored and blessed and grateful that the school system is teaching our children about us veterans...
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Willimantic’s American Thread Plant–A Multinational Corporate Takeover

The huge granite mill that still straddles the river in Willimantic, Connecticut, today symbolizes a cotton thread factory that long dominated the history of that city. The name on that building, “American Thread Company,” moreover, marks a development of major historical importance—the incursion of an out-of-state multinational corporation into locally owned industry, a sign of how “big business” came to Connecticut as it did to America during the Progressive Era of US history (roughly 1890-1920).
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Bristol Press

Philip Martin Neurath

Philip Martin Neurath, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1956 in New Britain, of the late Marie Rachel (Chasse) and Howard Neurath. Phil was the loving husband of Lori (Barnum) Neurath for 42 years. A dedicated and loyal employee, he recently retired from his job as a Tool and Die Maker at Associated Spring after 34 years, due to his illness.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Pavalock-D'Amato, Martin, Fortier, Hoxha claim victories in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol’s election night was marked with three Republican legislator victories as well as one Democrat, according to numbers provided via the head moderator’s return paperwork with Bristol Registrars of Voters. The Registrars of Voters said, Wednesday, they were still counting and ratifying results, however, winners...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Mary O'Neil

Mary O'Neil, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children at age 88 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, which happened to be Election Day. For the past 30 years, she could be found working at various Bristol polling locations on that day. Mary Louise Mills was born in Milton, MA on Feb. 23, 1934, to parents Helen (Coleman) and Richard Mills, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents, her older sister Dorothy Scanlon and older brother, Richard Mills.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps honors membership

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named all of their personnel as the recipients of the October PVAC Proud Award. The monthly award is usually presented to businesses or members of the community that go "above and beyond" to help the town. For October, it was awarded to all PVAC members. The award was presented to the membership by Board of Directors member Jenny Gonzalez at the PVAC's most recent membership meeting.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Dimitrios Athanassiou

Dimitrios Athanassiou, 81, of Bristol, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Naples, FL. He was the beloved husband of Vaso (Sofianos) Athanassiou for 30 years. Dimitrios was born in Nemea, Korinthos, Greece on Jan. 18, 1941, son of the late Nikolas and Dimitra (Panagopoulos) Athanassiou. He moved to the United States in 1984, and was the proud owner of Kizl's Family Restaurant for over 30 years. Dimitrios was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Raymond F. Bachand

Raymond F. Bachand, 98, widower of Barbara (Prindle) Bachand, of Bristol passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday Nov. 4, 2022. He was born on Sept. 6, 1924 in New Britain, son of the late Raymond and Rose (Gaudreau) Bachand. Mr. Bachand served with the US Navy during World War II and retired from the Wallace Barnes Steel Division.
BRISTOL, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy