Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Bristol Press
South Side School honors veterans
BRISTOL – South Side School held its first assembly since the beginning of the pandemic Thursday to recognize area veterans and teach elementary school-age children the historical importance of Veterans Day. “I felt honored and blessed and grateful that the school system is teaching our children about us veterans...
connecticuthistory.org
Willimantic’s American Thread Plant–A Multinational Corporate Takeover
The huge granite mill that still straddles the river in Willimantic, Connecticut, today symbolizes a cotton thread factory that long dominated the history of that city. The name on that building, “American Thread Company,” moreover, marks a development of major historical importance—the incursion of an out-of-state multinational corporation into locally owned industry, a sign of how “big business” came to Connecticut as it did to America during the Progressive Era of US history (roughly 1890-1920).
Bristol Press
Philip Martin Neurath
Philip Martin Neurath, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1956 in New Britain, of the late Marie Rachel (Chasse) and Howard Neurath. Phil was the loving husband of Lori (Barnum) Neurath for 42 years. A dedicated and loyal employee, he recently retired from his job as a Tool and Die Maker at Associated Spring after 34 years, due to his illness.
Bristol Press
Pavalock-D'Amato, Martin, Fortier, Hoxha claim victories in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol’s election night was marked with three Republican legislator victories as well as one Democrat, according to numbers provided via the head moderator’s return paperwork with Bristol Registrars of Voters. The Registrars of Voters said, Wednesday, they were still counting and ratifying results, however, winners...
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Bristol Press
CT Historical Society presenter will portray Jordan Freeman at upcoming program
PLAINVILLE – A presenter from the Connecticut Historical Society is coming to Plainville Public Library on Nov. 17 to share the story of Jordan Freeman, a freed black man who fought during the Revolutionary War. The program, "Jordan Freeman: The Fight to Set a People Free" will be presented...
Bristol Press
Mary O'Neil
Mary O'Neil, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children at age 88 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, which happened to be Election Day. For the past 30 years, she could be found working at various Bristol polling locations on that day. Mary Louise Mills was born in Milton, MA on Feb. 23, 1934, to parents Helen (Coleman) and Richard Mills, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents, her older sister Dorothy Scanlon and older brother, Richard Mills.
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Bristol Press
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps honors membership
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named all of their personnel as the recipients of the October PVAC Proud Award. The monthly award is usually presented to businesses or members of the community that go "above and beyond" to help the town. For October, it was awarded to all PVAC members. The award was presented to the membership by Board of Directors member Jenny Gonzalez at the PVAC's most recent membership meeting.
Bristol Press
Dimitrios Athanassiou
Dimitrios Athanassiou, 81, of Bristol, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Naples, FL. He was the beloved husband of Vaso (Sofianos) Athanassiou for 30 years. Dimitrios was born in Nemea, Korinthos, Greece on Jan. 18, 1941, son of the late Nikolas and Dimitra (Panagopoulos) Athanassiou. He moved to the United States in 1984, and was the proud owner of Kizl's Family Restaurant for over 30 years. Dimitrios was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Bristol.
Bristol couple charged in string of violent robberies across Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol couple has been accused of committing a string of violent robberies across Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera robbed dozens of businesses in September and October, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Cross is also facing a narcotics distribution charge. The […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
Bristol Press
Raymond F. Bachand
Raymond F. Bachand, 98, widower of Barbara (Prindle) Bachand, of Bristol passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday Nov. 4, 2022. He was born on Sept. 6, 1924 in New Britain, son of the late Raymond and Rose (Gaudreau) Bachand. Mr. Bachand served with the US Navy during World War II and retired from the Wallace Barnes Steel Division.
Bristol Press
Republicans have won most Southington races with the 81st District going to recount
SOUTHINGTON – With absentee ballots counted, Southington Republicans have won most local races, but the race for the House 81st District is still too close to call and is going into recount. In the race for the 81st District, Democrat Chris Poulos was ahead of Republican Tony Morrison by...
Bristol Press
Bristol couple indicted for allegedly committing more than 30 armed robberies
A Bristol couple was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges alleging they were responsible for more than 30 violent robberies across the state. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, each face one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery – which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
Hartford sees its 36th 2021 homicide
Hartford police say a city camera has captured images of the city’s 36th homicide this year, showing a man confronted by a couple and then shot dead
Comments / 0