PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named all of their personnel as the recipients of the October PVAC Proud Award. The monthly award is usually presented to businesses or members of the community that go "above and beyond" to help the town. For October, it was awarded to all PVAC members. The award was presented to the membership by Board of Directors member Jenny Gonzalez at the PVAC's most recent membership meeting.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO