Bristol Press
CT Historical Society presenter will portray Jordan Freeman at upcoming program
PLAINVILLE – A presenter from the Connecticut Historical Society is coming to Plainville Public Library on Nov. 17 to share the story of Jordan Freeman, a freed black man who fought during the Revolutionary War. The program, "Jordan Freeman: The Fight to Set a People Free" will be presented...
Bristol Press
PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
Bristol Press
South Side School has a new mural by CT RiseUp
BRISTOL – South Side School has a new mural by CT RiseUp which celebrates the different cultures present at the local elementary school. The mural, located in the kindergarten hall and created by artist Chris Gunn, shows students and teachers gathered in front of the elementary school at 21 Tuttle Road while the school’s eagle mascot gives a thumb-up. In the background, The New England Carousel Museum and a Ferris wheel from Lake Compounce are visible.
Bristol Press
June Marie (Mullins) Wortcheck
June Marie (Mullins) Wortcheck, 97, of New Britain and formerly of Bristol passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. She was born July 13, 1925 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late Francis and Alfema (Gaudreau) Mullins. June was a legal secretary for the Law Office of Howard Steeg for many years before she retired.
Bristol Press
South Side School honors veterans
BRISTOL – South Side School held its first assembly since the beginning of the pandemic Thursday to recognize area veterans and teach elementary school-age children the historical importance of Veterans Day. “I felt honored and blessed and grateful that the school system is teaching our children about us veterans...
Bristol Press
Plymouth Tree Lighting to be held Dec. 3
PLYMOUTH – The Town of Plymouth has announced that the annual Holiday Tree Lighting will return Dec. 3, with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus dropping in to visit with children. The tree lighting will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 on the town green, with a rain/snow date set for Dec. 4 at the same time.
Bristol Press
Mary C. (Christopher) LaFrance
Mary C. (Christopher) LaFrance, 102, of Bristol, widow of Bertrand LaFrance, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at UConn John Dempsey Hospital. Mary was born on Oct. 25, 1920 in Bristol, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Scarcella) Christopher. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross for 30 years, the chamber of commerce and for RSVP. She was also a member of the Bristol Senior Center. Mary loved to knit, crochet, and made many quilts. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Bristol Press
Philip Martin Neurath
Philip Martin Neurath, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1956 in New Britain, of the late Marie Rachel (Chasse) and Howard Neurath. Phil was the loving husband of Lori (Barnum) Neurath for 42 years. A dedicated and loyal employee, he recently retired from his job as a Tool and Die Maker at Associated Spring after 34 years, due to his illness.
Bristol Press
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps honors membership
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named all of their personnel as the recipients of the October PVAC Proud Award. The monthly award is usually presented to businesses or members of the community that go "above and beyond" to help the town. For October, it was awarded to all PVAC members. The award was presented to the membership by Board of Directors member Jenny Gonzalez at the PVAC's most recent membership meeting.
Bristol Press
Raymond F. Bachand
Raymond F. Bachand, 98, widower of Barbara (Prindle) Bachand, of Bristol passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday Nov. 4, 2022. He was born on Sept. 6, 1924 in New Britain, son of the late Raymond and Rose (Gaudreau) Bachand. Mr. Bachand served with the US Navy during World War II and retired from the Wallace Barnes Steel Division.
Bristol Press
Dimitrios Athanassiou
Dimitrios Athanassiou, 81, of Bristol, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Naples, FL. He was the beloved husband of Vaso (Sofianos) Athanassiou for 30 years. Dimitrios was born in Nemea, Korinthos, Greece on Jan. 18, 1941, son of the late Nikolas and Dimitra (Panagopoulos) Athanassiou. He moved to the United States in 1984, and was the proud owner of Kizl's Family Restaurant for over 30 years. Dimitrios was a member of St. Demetrios Church in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Bristol Press
Frank E. Scarfo
Frank E. Scarfo, husband of Laurie (DiVenere) Scarfo, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He was born in New Britain on Dec. 24, 1945, the son of the late Frank and Rose (Caporale) Scarfo. He was a proud alumnus of Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx, NY, Central Connecticut College for his undergraduate degree, and UConn School of Social Work for his Masters Degree.
Bristol Press
Bristol manufacturer Fourslide Spring and Stamping celebrates 60 years
BRISTOL – Multigenerational family Bristol manufacturer Fourslide Spring and Stamping celebrated 60 years in the city Wednesday with city economic development leaders and officials. “I think, as a third generation, if you look at any kind of business, it’s the hardest to succeed,” said Fourslide President Bryan Funk. “I’ve...
Bristol Press
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
Bristol Press
Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti
Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8th, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 24th, 1930, in Southington, and was a daughter of the late Cecelia and Frank Chambrello. Betty was an active parishioner of St. Anthony Church. She loved spending winters in Ft. Lauderdale and New Smyrna Beach, FL with her loving husband Vito Masotti. She also loved her home on Cedar Lake in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Pavalock-D'Amato, Martin, Fortier, Hoxha claim victories in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol’s election night was marked with three Republican legislator victories as well as one Democrat, according to numbers provided via the head moderator’s return paperwork with Bristol Registrars of Voters. The Registrars of Voters said, Wednesday, they were still counting and ratifying results, however, winners...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Tuesday night election results
BRISTOL – The Bristol Registrars of Voters have posted their election results as of Tuesday with Republican wins in several offices, according to the head moderator’s return paperwork provided by the Bristol Registrars of Voters. Registrars said counts are being made and ratified as of Wednesday still. In...
Bristol Press
Bristol couple indicted for allegedly committing more than 30 armed robberies
A Bristol couple was indicted on Wednesday on federal charges alleging they were responsible for more than 30 violent robberies across the state. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, each face one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery – which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Bristol Press
Bristol Registrar of Voters report their final count
BRISTOL – The Bristol Registrar of Voters has reported their final count for this year’s election season. In the District 31 State Senator race, Republican Henri Martin received 11,302 and Democratic opponent Greg Hahn received 8,822 votes. In the race to become State Representative of District 77, Republican...
