Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that...
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
If Jim Irsay called Dwight Freeney to be interim Colts coach, he would've hung up the phone
If former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney had gotten a call from Colts owner Jim Irsay asking if he'd be the team's interim coach, here's how the call would've gone:. "I would have definitely hung up my phone," Freeney said on the Rich Eisen show. "'Jim, let me check the reception here.'"
Colts owner Jim Irsay has vulgar response to tanking accusations
The Indianapolis Colts have made some major changes in recent weeks that are unlikely to lead to more wins, but owner Jim Irsay resents the narrative that the team is intentionally paving the way for failure. Many were surprised when the Colts benched veteran Matt Ryan in favor of inexperienced...
Yardbarker
Owner Jim Irsay emphatically denies notion Colts are tanking
It sure looks like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to throw the towel in on this season. If he's not taking his team, he's certainly not actively trying to win any more games. Don't tell that to Irsay, though, because according to new reporting from The Athletic, "tanking"...
Frank Reich dealing with ‘hurt’ of Colts’ in-season firing
Frank Reich plans to answer the phone and keep his options open while dealing with the painful reality of being
Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?
This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
Jeff Saturday talked with Colts owner Jim Irsay during Week 9 loss, but not about Frank Reich
The Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the team was blown out by the New England Patriots, 26-3. Indianapolis is 3-5-1 and has lost three in a row. Soon after the Reich news came out, it was announced that Saturday -- a former All-Pro center with the franchise -- was being hired as the interim leader. Saturday has no head coaching experience above the high school level and Irsay's decision left social media flabbergasted.
Bears' Matt Eberflus ‘Taken Aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich Decision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Offense
The futility of the Indianapolis Colts offense this season was one of the leading reasons that now former Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired
Baker Mayfield Headbutted Multiple Teammates After the Panthers Beat the Falcons
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield headbutting teammates after Panthers win.
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
Colts confirm Parks Frazier, 30, as offensive play-caller
Frank Reich’s former personal assistant has gone from typing the game script to calling the plays under Indianapolis Colts interim
Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
Colts' Jeff Saturday gives impassioned speech on taking interim HC role
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday doesn’t have the typical resume or qualifications for his current position, but there’s no debate about the passion and energy he will bring to the franchise over the next eight games. Even though it was extremely questionable for owner Jim Irsay...
Marcus Mariota Threw the Wildest Pass of the NFL Season and It Didn't Even Count
VIDEO: Marcus Mariota with the YOLO throw of the season.
