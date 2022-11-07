Read full article on original website
cg rooster
4d ago
Great job Prosecutor. Let’s not address the kid getting bullied. The 9 year old. I’ll say it again the 9 year old needs help, not prosecution. You sir are a AH if you follow through with putting this kid in jail.
Reply(2)
6
VeeGee
4d ago
No charges for the parents!?! Ridiculous. The child was taught by the parents.
Reply(3)
7
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. The clerk walked inside the...
AZFamily
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. 2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Roughly 400K ballots left to...
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Former Pinal County crime scene investigator reflects on his realty journey, Queen Creek family legacy
After working in Pinal County crime scene investigations for over 10 years, local resident Nate Knight has started a new chapter. He opened ProSmart Realty in Queen Creek last year. “I think what sets us apart from other teams and offices is family and the small camaraderie that we all...
ABC 15 News
Baby hospitalized after bathtub incident, Goodyear police say
GOODYEAR, AZ — Police are investigating after a baby nearly drowned in a bathtub Wednesday night. The incident occurred at an apartment complex near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road. Goodyear Police Department officials say CPR was administered to the baby, who was then taken to the hospital. The baby...
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
ABC 15 News
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting, assault near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road
CHANDLER, AZ — One person has died and another remains in critical condition after a shooting in Chandler Wednesday. The incident occurred near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road shortly before 3 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, two people were located with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to...
KOLD-TV
Woman hit by TPD patrol car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
KOLD-TV
Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something no parent ever wants to hear. But, it was the news the Padilla family got. It happened on Monday, after a kindergartener was let out a wrong gate and able to walk home from school and left unaccounted for. Five-year-old Maddie...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
Man denies killing victim even after caught on camera dragging his body, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man murdered a Mesa man and the killer denied his involvement even though he was seen on surveillance camera moving the body. According to court documents, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones went with 36-year-old Deangelo Tye to his apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A few minutes later, witnesses said they heard gunshots in the complex. Police said Binion-Jones was then seen on surveillance camera dragging Tye’s body down the stairs and to the bushes nearby.
KOLD-TV
Police: Barricaded person shuts down Rita Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene where a person has barricaded themselves Thursday evening, Nov. 10. According to authorities, the incident is happening on East Danwood Way, near South Houghton Road and East Rita Road. Rita Road is shut down between South Houghton Road...
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ABC 15 News
Wash Out: State officials have no plans to fix one Arizona road that continues to flood
GILA BEND, AZ — A stretch of road that has been shut down dozens of times during the summer months because of flash flooding has no plans to be fixed, according to state transportation officials. State Route 238 is often used as a ’short cut’ to connect those in...
fox10phoenix.com
Fatal multi-vehicle crash under investigation in Glendale
One person has died following a collision on Loop 101 near 67th Avenue. DPS says the crash involved a utility truck, semi truck, and two cars.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for pulling out gun at Phoenix school, police say
PHOENIX - Police have released body-camera video that they say shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a school in north Phoenix. In the video, a woman is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near Seventh Avenue and Peoria on Sept. 22. An...
Comments / 14