It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for November 7

Now is your chance to vote on which star will be named the athlete of the week following the 11th week of high school football on the Mississippi Coast.

We have high school football stars from Gautier, George County, East Central, Picayune, St. Martin, St. Stanislaus and Vancleave on this week’s poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on Friday, Nov. 11, at www.sunherald.com.

Get to know the Sun Herald Athlete of the Week nominees here:

Grey Bradley, East Central : Bradley rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Vancleave.

Alfred caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Deuce Knight, George County: Knight completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-20 win over Long Beach. Knight also ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns on only three carries.

Jamonta Waller, Picayune: Waller had seven tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hurries in the win over Gautier.

DK Jenkins, St. Martin: Jenkins threw for 206 yards and four scores while rushing for 96 yards in the loss to D’Iberville.

Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and broke the single season school rushing record .

John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 197 yards and a score in the loss to East Central.

See the full list of top performers here .