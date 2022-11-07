ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for November 7

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwHz1_0j1o7Rq900

Now is your chance to vote on which star will be named the athlete of the week following the 11th week of high school football on the Mississippi Coast.

We have high school football stars from Gautier, George County, East Central, Picayune, St. Martin, St. Stanislaus and Vancleave on this week’s poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on Friday, Nov. 11, at www.sunherald.com.

Get to know the Sun Herald Athlete of the Week nominees here:

  • Grey Bradley, East Central : Bradley rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Vancleave.

  • Dillon Alfred, Gautier: Alfred caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

  • Deuce Knight, George County: Knight completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-20 win over Long Beach. Knight also ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns on only three carries.

  • Jamonta Waller, Picayune: Waller had seven tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hurries in the win over Gautier.

  • DK Jenkins, St. Martin: Jenkins threw for 206 yards and four scores while rushing for 96 yards in the loss to D’Iberville.

  • Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and broke the single season school rushing record .

  • John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 197 yards and a score in the loss to East Central.

See the full list of top performers here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 5 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 19th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
6K+
Followers
162
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy