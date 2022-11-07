ON THIS DAY IN 1918, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON, NOV. 9 (AP) — The tremendous news from Germany that the Kaiser had decided to abdicate was heard in Washington with scarcely more than a ripple of interest. Everywhere the question was asked, ‘Has the armistice been signed?’ So far as the American government knew late tonight, it had not been signed, and the prevailing belief was that the German answer to Marshal Foch could not be expected before tomorrow. To members of the government and diplomats, who a few short weeks ago would have been amazed and gratified beyond belief, the announcement that William II had bowed before the will of the world was accepted as a thing to be expected. It was accepted as one of the acts in the great tragedy, surprising now only, perhaps, because it was enacted before instead of after the capitulation of the war machine about to be broken to pieces on the western front.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO