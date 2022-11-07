Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
November 10: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1918, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON, NOV. 9 (AP) — The tremendous news from Germany that the Kaiser had decided to abdicate was heard in Washington with scarcely more than a ripple of interest. Everywhere the question was asked, ‘Has the armistice been signed?’ So far as the American government knew late tonight, it had not been signed, and the prevailing belief was that the German answer to Marshal Foch could not be expected before tomorrow. To members of the government and diplomats, who a few short weeks ago would have been amazed and gratified beyond belief, the announcement that William II had bowed before the will of the world was accepted as a thing to be expected. It was accepted as one of the acts in the great tragedy, surprising now only, perhaps, because it was enacted before instead of after the capitulation of the war machine about to be broken to pieces on the western front.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Terriers sink Sharks, headed to NEC semis
One thing Brooklynites have come to rely on for most of this past decade is that either Long Island University or St. Francis College will represent our borough in the NCAA College Cup. Entering the semifinal round of the Northeast Conference Tournament, only the Terriers, winners of six of the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bookbeat: Margo Donohue investigates Brooklyn on the big screen
Despite what you may think, the birthplace of America’s major motion picture industry is not Los Angeles – it’s Brookln. In 1907, before the first studio opened in Hollywood, the most prolific film production company was located in Midwood and went by the name of Vitagraph Studios (after Thomas Edison’s Vitaphone — the world’s first film projector).
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Friday, November 11, 2022
POPULAR FERRY RETURNING TO GREENPOINT COMMUTERS: “At long last, Greenpointers can get their sea legs again.” That the way AMNY expressed it, and City Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-33rd District) confirmed in a tweet that service is restored, effective this coming Monday, November 14, docking at the NYC Ferry stop on India Street, and taking the East River route, with stops in DUMBO and Wall Street, although the ferry’s own website does not yet provide a timetable for this particular stop.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn could benefit from Proposition 1’s ‘green’ funds
On Nov. 8, New York voters approved Proposition 1 — the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 — by a large margin, roughly 68 percent to 32 percent. The Act will allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for projects...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Democrats in southern Brooklyn: ‘Our party didn’t even put up a fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Speeding Brooklyn Tesla driver charged for killing 1, injuring 3
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Wednesday that a Brooklyn man has been indicted for reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and related charges for killing an 18-year-old passenger and injuring three others when he allegedly drove a Tesla at a very high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn.
