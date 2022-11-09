Bede Estelle (Piercy) Gooch passed away at 3:57 am November 7, 2022, at Green Tree Assisted Living in Mount Vernon, IL. She was born in Mount Vernon to Homer and Anna Piercy on September 30, 1921, and was 101 years old. Mrs. Gooch was primarily a traditional stay-at-home Mom and homemaker. She grew up with her sister, Allene Morgan, and brother, Paul Piercy, on the Piercy Farm at the corner of N Boyd Lane and Richview Road northwest of Mount Vernon. After graduating from Mt Vernon Township High School in 1938, Bede attended Southern Illinois University before transferring to the University of Illinois in Urbana where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education. She was married to Jay Doyle Gooch in 1950, and they made a home in Urbana where they raised 3 lovely children. She lived in Urbana for over 70 years until 2021 when she moved back to Mt Vernon to be close to her remaining family. Between college degrees, Bede taught at the Webb one-room school on the “Piercy Corner”, the same school she had attended as a child. Upon graduating from U of I, she taught at Casey Junior High School in Mt Vernon, the Switzer School (now defunct) in Champaign, and the Urbana High School, where she was a women’s basketball coach before it was fashionable. She was a lifelong basketball fan, following especially the games of the Fighting Illini up to her transition. After her children reached school age, Bede was an active member of the Urbana School PTA and served on the school’s advisory board. She also served on the Urbana Parks District Council, was a perennial poll-watcher, substitute teacher, and a dedicated member of the Carle Hospital Auxiliary for 28 years. Bede was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, although health problems precluded her attendance in recent years.

