Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are feeling good as they head to Miami
BEREA, Ohio -- If Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to know what is arriving this week when the Browns come to town, he can refer back to something Baker Mayfield said when he was quarterbacking the Browns. “My two tiny friends?” Mayfield joked when the gigantic pairing of Myles Garrett...
Kareem Hunt on close friend Tyreek Hill: ‘He might be the most competitive person I know other than me’
BEREA, Ohio -- The fact that Tyreek Hill is lighting it up in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa after leaving Patrick Mahomes comes as no surprise to his close friend and former Chiefs teammate, Kareem Hunt. Hunt, who will be reunited with Hill Sunday in Miami, knows the six-time Pro Bowl...
Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TE David Njoku ruled out for the Dolphins game
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns will be without speedy linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and starting tight end David Njoku in their huge AFC matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday. Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and Njoku (ankle) were both ruled out of game, marking their second straight absences. Owusu-Koramoah returned to the practice...
Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL betting lines, point spreads, futures
Cincinnati Bengals Odds at Cleveland.com is where Ohio online sports bettors can retrieve the latest legal NFL betting news and information, such as betting lines, point spreads, futures and props. Although legal Ohio sports betting does not officially launch until Jan. 1, 2023, sports gamblers in the Buckeye State can...
Why Browns at Dolphins could be a big game for Nick Chubb: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- The Dolphins have one of the most lethal passing offenses in the NFL, so the Browns’ best bet to come away with a win going against them Sunday afternoon? It may just be letting them have the ball as little as possible. I’m picking the Browns...
Where Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense rank in the NFL
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The popular notion going into the season was that the defense would carry the Browns. Because of Jacoby Brissett’s 14-23 record as a starter, and his preference for shorter passes, fans wondered about the offense. Brissett’s chemistry with his pass catchers was also an issue, from four-time Pro Bowler receiver Amari Cooper, who’s on his third team in eight seasons, to tight end David Njoku, who had yet to break out but had been rewarded with a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.
Indiana could be at the mercy of Ohio State’s version of Deebo Samuel on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day has, at times, needed to find other ways to get some of Ohio State football’s most dangerous weapons the ball when more conventional ways aren’t available to him. Terrible weather against Northwestern presented another situation where that was deemed necessary, and the result...
‘I don’t think you’ll find another room like it:’ Browns quiet receiver room content to let play do the talking
BEREA, Ohio -- Across the NFL, the wide receiver position is the one with maybe the most mystique. Those rooms are typically the ones filled with superstars, often with big personalities to match highlight-reel plays, a lot to say and mercurial in nature. Not in Cleveland, though, with a room...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Browns legend Joe Thomas sounds off on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Browns legend Joe Thomas had some strong reaction to this week’s news that the Indianapolis Colts have hired former center Jeff Saturday, who lacks NFL coaching experience, to take over as interim head coach for the fired Frank Reich. “When I saw this, I thought it was...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 9: Two AFC East stars, including Tua Tagovailoa, await the Browns
The Browns head off the bye week and will have to hit the ground running because of what’s waiting in front of them. They have three games left before Deshaun Watson can return, and all three feature top quarterbacks. It starts on Sunday with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. He should...
