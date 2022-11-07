CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The popular notion going into the season was that the defense would carry the Browns. Because of Jacoby Brissett’s 14-23 record as a starter, and his preference for shorter passes, fans wondered about the offense. Brissett’s chemistry with his pass catchers was also an issue, from four-time Pro Bowler receiver Amari Cooper, who’s on his third team in eight seasons, to tight end David Njoku, who had yet to break out but had been rewarded with a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO