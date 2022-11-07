Read full article on original website
Trade labs to open in Selma, Linden
By the first of the year, the Black Belt Community Development Corporation will open Community Skill Trade and Educational Labs in Selma and Linden. . These centers will connect students with resources needed to accomplish educational goals for their chosen career path that doesn’t involve going to college.
Second Saturday at Sturdivant is tomorrow
Second Saturday at Sturdivant Hall in Selma is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family friendly event will have a tailgate with a single admission ticket for $30 and tailgate tents for $150 that can be reserved by emilymadkins@gmail.com. A wing cookoff contest will be held as well....
Cemetery Preservation Group to hold tree giveaway
Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) will hold a tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Park on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CPG received a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation, funded by International Paper, to give away 400 three-gallon trees. These include dogwood, white oak, blackgum, baldcypress and redbud.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity announces activities for Achievement Week
The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated in Selma has announced their activities for 2022 Achievement Week. This occasion is observed every November to recognized those who have "contributed to the community uplift." The 2022 event will focus on issues of gun violence, drug use and poverty.
Student dies at Selma High School, three others taken to hospital | SPD Captain Interview
Selma, Al - Selma High mourns death of student on Tuesday. Selma City School officials released a statement Tuesday evening saying they are "devastated" by the death of a 16-year-old sophomore at Selma High. Reports say three other students went to Vaughan Regional Medical Center's emergency department to be looked...
LAWSUIT: City of Tuscaloosa Never Delivered Funds Promised to Offset Road Construction Business Losses
A local business owner sued the city of Tuscaloosa, Mayor Walt Maddox, a city employee and their former landlord this week, alleging that the city broke its promise to offset revenue losses caused by extensive and lengthy road work downtown. Most residents will recall the Alabama Department of Transportation's seemingly...
Rocking on the River Christmas boat parade set for Dec. 4
Selma is hosting its second Rocking on the River Christmas Boat Parade on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The parade in the Alabama River under the Edmund Pettus Bridge to the riverwalk returned last year after not running for many years. The theme this year is "Christmas Movies on the...
Waiting list for Selma Housing Authority voucher program begins Nov. 21
The waiting list for the Selma Housing Authority's (SHA) Housing Choice (Section 8) Voucher Program will begin on Nov. 21, with a deadline set for Dec. 21. The list is open to eligible people in Dallas and Wilcox counties. All applications will be taken virtually by visiting selmahousing.com. From a...
Perry County Prison to house its first group of parolees by end of the month, official says
Perry County Prison will see its first residents by the end of this month, according to Cam Ward, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. . “We will use this facility to house people who were formerly incarcerated, who are going on parole,” Ward said. “Some of the higher risk folks will be sent here for the purpose of drug treatment, mental health treatment and job training.”
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
Robert Alston Jr. elected Marengo County Sheriff
Robert Alston Jr. is the new Marengo County Sheriff following the midterm elections on Nov. 8. According to the Demopolis Times Alston has been Chief of the police department in Linden since 2016 and has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years. He received 64.12% of the votes...
Selma mayor releases statement on death of student he 'considered a son'
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement about the death of the Selma High student on Tuesday. He encouraged the community not to jump to conclusions about the death and to let investigators do their job to determine the cause. Here is the statement:. Truly yesterday was a tragic...
Legal Notices, November 10, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Gerald W. Cochran Jr., Deceased. Letters Of Administration upon the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the I Ith day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate is hereby required to be present the same, duly sworn to, in Probate Court of said County within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
Marion Christmas Parade set for Dec. 10
The City of Marion's Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 10, with the community invited to decorate floats for the event. In addition to floats, cars, ATVs, trucks and go-carts can be entered. Anyone who wants to take part are asked to register at City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Selma High parents warned to monitor teens' health after death of student Tuesday
After the death of a student at Selma High School, officials on Tuesday night warned parents to seek medical attention for their students if needed. In a post on social media at 6:30 p.m., the school said:. "Good evening parents! In the wake of today’s tragedy, we are aware that...
Marion City Council to meet Nov. 21
The next Marion City Council will be held on Nov. 21. Seating will be limited but meetings can be viewed via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode: 918364. Meetings are held every first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the...
5 Selma students possibly ingested fentanyl before 16-year-old died, DA says
Five students who fell ill at Selma High School – one of whom died – possibly ingested something laced with fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney said investigators have ordered an autopsy on the 16-year-old who died and are seeking blood tests on four other students who ended up in the emergency room.
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
OBITUARY: Johnny M. Hughes
Johnny M. Hughes, age 72 of Selma, passed away at Selma Health and Rehab in Selma on Nov. 4. Graveside services were Nov. 7 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande. The family received friends at the Selma Funeral Home.
