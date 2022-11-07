Read full article on original website
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Nov. 9. The initial investigation showed that a 2017 Mack Truck with a trailer was traveling south on FM 1788, while a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling north on FM 1788. The driver of the Nissan failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into traffic.
Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility. The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland. “So before the renovation, Senior Life was...
Lawyer, school comment on Midland Christian arrests
MIDLAND, Texas — Dana Ellis, Jared Lee and Matthew Counts were arrested and indicted at the Midland County Courthouse Thursday after a grand jury found them guilty for failure to report and attempt to conceal child abuse. Matthew Counts' lawyer, Jeff Parras, said this is about an incident that...
TRAFFIC ALERT: FM 1788 near I-20 closed due to crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers about a closure on FM 1788 Wednesday. According to MPD, crews are working a crash in the 5800 block of 1788, about five miles south of I-20. Both north and south bound lanes of 1788 are closed. Drivers...
Odessa Fire Station #6 finally completed
ODESSA, Texas — After a long construction process, Odessa Fire Station #6 is finally complete. “I mean it’s a great relief, first of all," Fire Chief John Alvarez said. "We were able to move this station over here to the new fire station and it’s been a blessing. I know that our men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue were excited to be ready to move into this new location, and so we feel it’s going to be, it’s going to help with our response as well. It’s going to give us good access to 42nd Street and obviously on Grandview.”
Pedestrian killed in crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to DPS, Arturo Meza was crossing from east to west at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 just after 7:30 p.m. At the same time a teenager was traveling...
The Cowboys On Tour trailer will make its way to Midland Nov. 12
MIDLAND, Texas — United Supermarkets will be hosting The Cowboys On Tour trailer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The trailer will be in the United Supermarkets parking lot, 3317 N. Midland Drive. The trailer provides a unique experience for die-hard fans with displays of uniforms,...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event at Odessa Jackalopes game
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event during the Odessa Jackalopes game on November 11. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum and the adoption fees are $27 cash only. For more information, people...
Midland Community Theatre unveils new LED stage set
MIDLAND, Texas — At Midland Community Theatre, it is out with the old, and in with the new. Well, at least partly. "We've been able to get in the LED walls installed prior to the construction project for our lobby and our educational spaces," said Timothy Jebson, Executive Director for MCT.
'It's a small token of appreciation for the sacrifice that they make'
MIDLAND, Texas — The Red Plate Diner in Midland is offering a deal for veterans on veterans day. The diner will serve veterans free biscuits and gravy during breakfast hours, and two free scoops of ice cream on a waffle cone after that until they close at 4 P.M.
Midland Health holds Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health held their Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at Midland Memorial Hospital. The Daisy Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes those nurses who have devoted their life's work to the compassionate care of others. "In Nursing, you always to do better and so just knowing that what...
1 current, 2 former Midland Christian School employees indicted on failure to report charges
MIDLAND, Texas — One current and two former Midland Christian School employees were rearrested and indicted Thursday for failure to make a required child abuse report, according to court records. Dana Ellis, Jared Lee and Matthew Counts all posted a $5,000 bond the same day they were arrested. The...
US Air Force vet still strives to serve community
ODESSA, Texas — Chief Master Sergeant Hank Herrick has lived a life of servant leadership, including 30 years active duty with the United States Air Force from 1983 to 2013. “One of the core values for the air force, three core values, is service before self," Herrick said. "You hear a lot of talk about servant leadership, well we lived it in the military.”
Nimitz 7th grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says another student has been arrested Wednesday. A teacher overheard a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School say she was going to shoot another student. The teacher reported the comment and ECISD police arrested the girl. She has been charged with threat of exhibition...
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
Ector County crash leaves 3 injured
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A two-car crash in Ector County left three people injured on Tuesday. According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, around 8 a.m., a truck tractor with trailer driving northbound on FM 1936 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection of SH 302.
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help solving a 2009 cold case homicide
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for your help in solving a 2009 cold case homicide. Back in October of 2009, 45-year-old James Thomas was found in a Red 2007 Dodge Pickup, by a passing motorist, covered in blood and deceased on the North Service Road of the 4300 block of West Wall and Midland Drive.
Local family rescues kitten from inside of car
MIDLAND, Texas — A small kitten was rescued from the inside of a car after it crawled into the car's framework. Nicoma, as she is now called, was initially found by the family's grandmother in a Target parking lot. "I think, she first found the cat at Target," said...
