ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Raleigh News & Observer

Gift ideas for people who are always stressed out

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. With the holidays just around the corner, you’ve probably started jotting down the gifts you want to get for everyone on your list this year. But, keeping in tradition with every time you get your list in order, there’s always that one person that is just impossible to shop for. Whether they have everything or they’re the type of person that is always stressed out, we have some great ideas that might relieve their anxieties and yours. Check out some of these gift ideas for people who are always stressed out — you might just help them relax a little this holiday.
FLORIDA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Travel Minute: Picture yourself watching wildlife right from your safari lodging

Travel vlogger Tinabeth Pina provides you with essential tips and tricks to help you on your travels. As a world traveler and host of Global Scholars, an award winning show airing on PBS stations nationwide, that follows students as they study abroad, Tinabeth has gathered a wealth of information to help you on your many journeys.
Raleigh News & Observer

Another Major Fashion Brand Is Coming to Amazon

While Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report has long become the first destination people turn to for everything from makeup products and yoga mats to home cleaning supplies, the e-commerce giant has had a turbulent history with many popular fashion brands. Amazon and Nike (NKE) - Get Free Report parted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy