Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
13 things you should know before starting God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök, the most lavishly produced parenting handbook of 2022, is out now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For the most part, it’s a natural extension of its predecessor, 2018’s God of War, right down to the way certain gameplay mechanics work (sincerest condolences to everyone who hated those dang Nornir chests). But Ragnarök has its tricks, and it certainly doesn’t explain them all.
Polygon
Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest
God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
Polygon
Don’t sleep on God of War Ragnarök’s powerful modded skills
God of War Ragnarök’s skill tree is kind of like a to-do list. In Santa Monica Studio’s action game — out now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 — you unlock skills the traditional way: by earning XP and then spending it. But nearly every skill you get can be upgraded a second time by applying a perk called a mod token, giving that skill a stat boost.
Polygon
Can you turn off Atreus and Mimir’s puzzle hints in God of War Ragnarök?
The Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarök are brimming with environmental puzzles blocking Kratos’ path: geysers to freeze, vines to burn, and light bridges to activate. And just as you might have wrapped your head around a puzzle’s solution, it feels like Atreus (always eager to prove himself) or Mimir will blurt out a clue.
Polygon
I made the perfect Sims 4 town using every single expansion
The Sims 4 is officially free to play, but players are encouraged to round the game out with the various kits, stuff packs, game packs, and expansions that are available in the store. It costs hundreds of dollars to grab everything on offer, but it does make a meaningful difference in the quality of gameplay. So what happens if you own everything? I’m lucky enough to have nearly every piece of DLC, with the exception of a few cosmetic packs. When I play the full version of The Sims 4, my stories quickly unfold into a wild rollercoaster of life simulation nonsense.
Polygon
Could Studio Ghibli’s Lucasfilm collaboration finally let Star Wars characters… enjoy food??
Quick: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “Star Wars food?” It’s a safe bet that most people either think of blue or green milk, or the roasted Porg from The Last Jedi. That’s odd, given that the franchise has so much room for sumptuous feasts: It now amounts to nine mainline movies, two stand-alone live-action films, an animated film, four recent live-action TV series, and nearly two decades of canon animated shows. And yet practically no one in all those hours of Star Wars run time really gets much time to enjoy a meal. But there’s always a chance that could change with Lucasfilm’s teased collaboration with Japan’s Studio Ghibli.
Polygon
Fan artists are essential to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s hype machine
The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and eager Pokémon Scarlet and Violet wanters have been in a constant battle: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leakers are spreading unauthorized content across the internet. But as soon as leakers distribute it on social media sites, the leaked screenshots and videos are being pulled down with copyright strikes. It makes sense: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t out until Nov. 18, and The Pokémon Company and Nintendo want to keep its secrets secret until then. But people are eager to see new Pokémon, and some fans are getting creative and making fan art to replace or “predict” the look of official, but unauthorized content — or to simply celebrate leaked Pokémon designs.
Polygon
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new miniatures skirmish game from the makers of Legion, X-Wing
Licensed miniatures skirmish games are hot right now, thanks in part to a resurgence in the hobby of painting miniatures. Atomic Mass Games is taking the opportunity to expand its footprint in the Star Wars universe, which already includes Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game, Star Wars: Armada, and Star Wars: Legion. Asmodee’s miniatures imprint has announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which it said is inspired by cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s. Expect a release by June 2023.
Polygon
Horror game Signalis fixes one of gaming’s most tired tropes
For all of their top-secret military bases and heavily guarded castles, the worlds of video games are still woefully reckless when it comes to security. Look no further than the likes of Dying Light 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Deathloop, in which computer passwords and safe combinations are scrawled on scraps of paper hidden only feet away.
Polygon
Netflix’s Dragon Age trailer reveals the cast for its fantasy heist gone wrong
BioWare and Netflix are bringing the Dragon Age fantasy series to streaming next month with the release of Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated series that tells the story of a new cast of characters reckoning with the fallout of a heist gone wrong. A new trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution released Thursday reveals more about its plot, characters, and cast, which is led by Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, and Phil Lamarr.
Polygon
Where to find every Artifact in God of War Ragnarök
God of War (2018) offered a ton of little Artifacts for you to find. God of War Ragnarök brings them back. These Artifacts are one of the many collectibles and side activities for you to discover in each of the game’s nine realms, and they come in a set. You can learn more about the dwarves by picking up the Things Left Behind Artifacts in Svartalfheim. Or you can look for all the Tributes to Freyr in Alfheim to learn about why the elves loved him so much. You can even find all of Kvasir's Poems, which are silly references to Sony’s other first-party brands like Ratchet & Clank and Horizon.
Polygon
Here’s the full God of War Ragnarök cast
God of War Ragnarök, out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, wraps up Kratos’ time in Norse mythology, giving the Greek god-slayer and his boy Atreus all-new gods, giants, and supernatural creatures to meet (and occasionally kill). It’s a bigger game than 2018’s God of War soft reboot, and thus features a bigger cast full of names you may know and voices you definitely recognize.
Polygon
Pentiment’s defining detail is its fonts
Lettermatic makes fonts. Fonts you can buy and use, fonts that cover your Starbucks coffee cup, fonts in apps and on a NASCAR car. You can find their fonts everywhere, on all sorts of things — even in video games, like Psychonauts 2. You’ll find their letters next in Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment, the 16th-century narrative role-playing game that looks like it’s been pulled straight out of a medieval manuscript.
Polygon
Final Fantasy 14’s big 6.3 patch adds new deep dungeon and main story this winter
Final Fantasy XIV is getting even bigger. In a developers’ stream on Friday, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game, laid out future plans for the game in the coming months. The new 6.3 patch, titled “Gods Revels, Lands Tremble,” is scheduled to arrive early January.
Polygon
Ash Ketchum has finally become the very best
After 25 years of training, adventuring, and meeting new friends along the way, Ash Ketchum has finally achieved his life long dream of becoming the world’s best Pokémon trainer. In the latest episode of the anime Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Ash beat Leon in the Pokémon World Coronation Series, thus becoming the No. 1-ranked trainer in the show’s world.
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer shows off Michelle Yeoh’s sword powers
Netflix’s The Witcher has had a tumultuous couple of weeks, after replacing fan-favorite Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, but that hasn’t slowed down the upcoming prequel. The Witcher: Blood Origin got a new trailer on Thursday, and the focus is all about Michelle Yeoh, a sword-elf named Scian who is on a quest for a magical stolen blade. The Witcher: Blood Origin is set for release on Dec. 25.
Polygon
How many chapters are in God of War Ragnarök’s main story?
The God of War series is known for its massive spectacle, but nothing is quite as big as God of War Ragnarök’s narrative. Seriously, it’s enormous. You know how the previous game — 2018’s well-regarded God of War for the PlayStation 4 — was centered around a giant hub area called the Lake of Nine? There’s, like, four of those in Ragnarök. Yeah. We know.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök: Should you go to Alfheim or Niflheim?
You don’t have to play much of God of War Ragnarök before hitting a fork in the road. About six hours in, you’re given the option to venture forth into one of two new realms (Alfheim or Niflheim) or to comb back through the one you just spent hours in (Svartalfheim). The game implores you to “choose carefully.” But here’s the truth: You don’t really have to be careful about it at all.
Polygon
Wakanda Forever’s Namor is a comic book mutant, but an Atlantean born
Red Lobster fans rejoice: The Marvel movie universe now has a seafood menu. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced a new, aquatic antihero in the form of Namor, the Sub-Mariner (played on screen by Tenoch Huerta). Namor may be most famous for being king of the sovereign undersea nation of Atlantis, but he has one more key connection to Marvel continuity.
Comments / 0