College quarterback killed in NC crash remembered as a ‘leader on and off the field’

An 18-year-old college football player was known for his bright smile and his leadership skills “on and off the field.”

But Will Patterson’s life was cut short when he was in killed in a North Carolina crash on Saturday, Nov. 5, news outlets reported.

Patterson’s death shattered his small Virginia college , where he was a freshman and “up-and-coming quarterback” for the Panthers, according to the school and an online obituary.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Will’s family, friends, and teammates,” Ferrum College wrote in a Facebook post.

Patterson — also affectionately called “Willie P” — is remembered in online posts as a beloved student and a “leader on and off the field.” He played several sports and treated his coaches and teammates as if they were his own family members.

“He never left without saying I love you, especially to his mother who he cherished with all of his heart,” according to an obituary on the Bridges - Cameron Funeral Home website.

Records show Patterson was from Sanford, North Carolina, in Lee County and roughly 40 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Patterson wasn’t scheduled to travel with his football team over the weekend and instead went home. He died in a Lee County crash , WSLS reported.

“Tough to break the news to the team after the game ,” John Sutyak, the school’s athletic director, told The Roanoke Times. “My whole focus is on the team and the coaching staff. It’s a big, close family, so it’s a tough day.”

Ferrum College is a private school roughly 35 miles south of Roanoke, Virginia. The college had nearly 900 undergraduate students in fall 2021, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“In this time of loss, we are reminded of the importance of community,” according to the school, which said support is being offered on campus and from staff members.

Ferrum College and N.C. State Highway Patrol didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 7.

20-year-old college sophomore killed in on-campus crash, NC police say. ‘Devastated’

Six shot near college campus, North Carolina cops say. Student and 15-year-old killed