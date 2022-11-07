ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

College quarterback killed in NC crash remembered as a ‘leader on and off the field’

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old college football player was known for his bright smile and his leadership skills “on and off the field.”

But Will Patterson’s life was cut short when he was in killed in a North Carolina crash on Saturday, Nov. 5, news outlets reported.

Patterson’s death shattered his small Virginia college , where he was a freshman and “up-and-coming quarterback” for the Panthers, according to the school and an online obituary.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Will’s family, friends, and teammates,” Ferrum College wrote in a Facebook post.

Patterson — also affectionately called “Willie P” — is remembered in online posts as a beloved student and a “leader on and off the field.” He played several sports and treated his coaches and teammates as if they were his own family members.

“He never left without saying I love you, especially to his mother who he cherished with all of his heart,” according to an obituary on the Bridges - Cameron Funeral Home website.

Records show Patterson was from Sanford, North Carolina, in Lee County and roughly 40 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Patterson wasn’t scheduled to travel with his football team over the weekend and instead went home. He died in a Lee County crash , WSLS reported.

“Tough to break the news to the team after the game ,” John Sutyak, the school’s athletic director, told The Roanoke Times. “My whole focus is on the team and the coaching staff. It’s a big, close family, so it’s a tough day.”

Ferrum College is a private school roughly 35 miles south of Roanoke, Virginia. The college had nearly 900 undergraduate students in fall 2021, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“In this time of loss, we are reminded of the importance of community,” according to the school, which said support is being offered on campus and from staff members.

Ferrum College and N.C. State Highway Patrol didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Nov. 7.

20-year-old college sophomore killed in on-campus crash, NC police say. ‘Devastated’

Six shot near college campus, North Carolina cops say. Student and 15-year-old killed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
16K+
Followers
575
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy