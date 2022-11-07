ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Mel Tucker speaks with the media after upsetting Illinois

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgYMd_0j1o5XCv00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke with the media Monday after his team got a huge bounce back win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Spartans were 16-point underdogs against the Fighting Illini, but pulled of an upset with a 23-15 win in Champaign.

SPARTANS ON 6 NEWSLETTER ⬇️

Submit a form.

Michigan State came into the game marred in controversy. Eight players were suspended after a fight in the Michigan tunnel when the Spartans lost to their arch-rivals. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and some players involved could still face charges.

However, Michigan State was able to put all that behind them for at least one week and beat Illinois on a windy Saturday afternoon.

Be sure to check back in with us for MSU coverage and sign up for the Spartans on 6 Newsletter above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Bruce Weber returns to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini coach Bruce Weber will be back at State Farm Center for the first time tomorrow night since he was fired after the 2012 season. Weber is working as a Big Ten network analyst this season after resigning from Kansas State last season. He spent 10 years at KSU and nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLNS

MSU linebacker Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After what many would consider a tumultuous week, Michigan State’s football team was able to get back in the win column after rolling into Champaign and taking down No. 16 Illinois. What made Mel Tucker proud was his team’s ability to play complimentary football. One of the stars of the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
vermilioncountyfirst.com

ILLINI NOW: Illini Pummel Panthers

After a lovely Monday evening in Champaign, Illinois, the college basketball season has officially tipped off for the Fighting Illini, as Brad underwood and his squad got off to a hot start versus the Eastern Illinois University Panthers with a 87-57 win. After a painful season in 2021 where the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'

CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball signs three in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLNS

Last voter in line at MSU’s satellite office waited 4 hours

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters around the state took advantage of same-day voter registration and they were lined up in the hundreds. Some even waited four hours after polls closed, including a Michigan State University student. At the East Lansing City Clerk’s Satellite Office in Brody Hall at MSU, lines could be seen throughout […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

‘Hundreds’ still waiting in line to vote at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of voters are still lined up outside of Brody Hall on Michigan State University campus over two hours after the polls closed. Polls in Michigan closed at 8:00 p.m. There were still voters in line at 10:20 p.m. Some voters were still in line to register. Officials designated the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Slotkin reacts to congressional victory

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the most expensive races this year was in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. Elissa Slotkin earned a close victory over Tom Barrett. She was at her headquarters in East Lansing Wednesday afternoon, talking about the race and how she plans to move forward. “I was texting people and saying like, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Secretary of State: Midterms break turnout record

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections. The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly? The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Local groups give shoes to Veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As a small token of appreciation this Veteran’s Day, volunteers with Soles-4-Vets handed out free shoes to veterans and those who are actively serving. Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and the UAW participated. Veterans were able to drive up in their cars to pick out the shoes of their choice. At […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy