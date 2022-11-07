Mel Tucker speaks with the media after upsetting Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke with the media Monday after his team got a huge bounce back win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Spartans were 16-point underdogs against the Fighting Illini, but pulled of an upset with a 23-15 win in Champaign.

Michigan State came into the game marred in controversy. Eight players were suspended after a fight in the Michigan tunnel when the Spartans lost to their arch-rivals. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and some players involved could still face charges.

However, Michigan State was able to put all that behind them for at least one week and beat Illinois on a windy Saturday afternoon.

