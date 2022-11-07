The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has just silenced all its doubters by obliterating the Nurburgring record for road-legal production cars, setting a time of 6:35.183 on the long-format track and 6:30.705 on the headline-grabbing shorter course. It beat AMG's previous crown jewel, the AMG GT Black Series, which stole the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's thunder when it set a new record almost two years ago. But what's more important to Affalterbach's engineers is that the One's time is an astonishing eight seconds quicker than the record that stood before today, which was held by the Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS that set times of 6:43.300 and 6:38.835. The rivalry in Stuttgart just got hotter.

1 DAY AGO