Las Vegas, NV

Watch: Toyota GR Supra SEMA Twins Prove They Are 10-Second Cars

Toyota was clearly serious about showing the performance potential of its products to the enthusiast market at SEMA 2022, with an impressive selection of modified products from its GR stable on show. There were some off-roaders, but let's focus on the important performance concepts on show, the Toyota GR Supra drag cars, which we described in an earlier article about their build process.
The Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Better MPG Than The Ram TRX

The EPA's fuel consumption estimates for the Ford F-150 Raptor R have been revealed via its Monroney sticker sourced by TFL Truck, and to no one's surprise, it is a thirsty big fellow with a result of 10/15/12 mpg on the EPA's city/highway/combined cycles. With its 36-gallon tank, expect a range of 432 miles on a single tank with mixed driving. We'd have to admit that this may be a fair price to pay for that muscular Predator supercharged 5.2-liter V8 located under the hood, which gives the truck a power output of 700 horsepower with 640 lb-ft of torque.
Abarth 595 And 695 Hot Hatches Go Orange For 2023

The Fiat 500 Abarth has been gone from our shores since 2019. The brand brought some simple, fun hot hatches to America, focusing on the driving experience in the same way a Miata does. Even though we can't enjoy them ourselves anymore, they're still kicking in other markets. For 2023, the brand has simplified the buying process to make it easier for the customer to build their perfect ICE Abarth before the brand goes electric in 2024 and has introduced new updates, including vibrant paintwork to keep the pint-sized hot hatch alive.
New Ford Mustang Getting GT Racer-Style Body Kit With Wild Front Splitter

A whole new generation Ford Mustang made its debut earlier this year, and tuning shops are already lining up to take a crack at the platform. However, Ford is going to make that a little more complex than the last time around. You can read more of the "why" in the article linked, but in short, Ford needed more robust cybersecurity and over-the-air updates in the car, and the result is a much tougher car to tune.
New Cadillac CT5 Livery Inspired By God Of War

The Cadillac CT5 has entered into a brand partnership with the upcoming PlayStation game God of War: Ragnarok in China and we can't really figure out how the two products match up. The PlayStation 5 game bases itself loosely on Greek and Norse mythology, whereas the American full-size sedan has nothing to do with Nordic or Scandinavian history.
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Smashes Nurburgring Lap Record

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has just silenced all its doubters by obliterating the Nurburgring record for road-legal production cars, setting a time of 6:35.183 on the long-format track and 6:30.705 on the headline-grabbing shorter course. It beat AMG's previous crown jewel, the AMG GT Black Series, which stole the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's thunder when it set a new record almost two years ago. But what's more important to Affalterbach's engineers is that the One's time is an astonishing eight seconds quicker than the record that stood before today, which was held by the Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS that set times of 6:43.300 and 6:38.835. The rivalry in Stuttgart just got hotter.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement

New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
RUMOR: Lexus CT To Be Revived As SUV With Hybrid And Electric Powertrains

Lexus is reportedly considering reviving the defunct CT model name from the dead as early as 2024 as a new compact crossover similar to the Lexus UX. If you don't remember the Lexus CT, you're not alone. While handsome, the mediocre hybrid drivetrain and uninspiring driving experience made it a less-than-popular choice of a premium hatchback, and after an 11-year run, Lexus managed to sell just 380,000 examples before it was culled earlier this year.
Singer Vehicle Design Presents The Kent Commission Porsche 911

They say that two things in life are certain: death and taxes. But we also know that every time BMW launches a new car, it's bound to create controversy; every time an automaker announces a full-scale switch to EVs, a child loses a balloon, and every time Singer reveals a new build, it's bound to be a masterpiece. Take the Kent Commission, for example, the latest build from the Porsche 911 restomod specialist.
2024 Subaru Impreza Hatch Teased Again Ahead Of LA Auto Show Reveal

A week before its official reveal at the 2022 LA Auto Show, Subaru has given us our first glimpse of the new Impreza Hatchback, albeit only a small part of it. The teaser comes via Subaru of America's Facebook page, where a single image of a portion of the front of the car shows us more detail than the previous silhouette teaser.
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Misses A Perfect Result In Moose Test

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is the latest victim of the dreaded moose test. In true Mercedes-Benz fashion, it went rather well for the executive sedan. It looks almost exactly like the S-Class, and it avoids a hypothetical moose just as well. The model in question, the C300e plug-in hybrid,...
Mercedes-AMG One Could Dethrone Porsche At The Nurburgring

From the looks of things, the Mercedes-AMG One has had a go at some kind of Nurburgring record. At least, that's what the below Facebook post from the brand implies. These photos were clearly taken at the iconic Grun Holle, and the brand says to "stay tuned for a challenge of the monumental kind."
New BMW Headlight DRL Design Will Reduce Glare And Expand Styling Options

Headlight design has seemingly reached its peak, with adaptive multibeam laser-enhanced lighting technology, LEDs everywhere, and intricate daylight running lamp designs representing the current state of the art. But, while this is as good as it gets at the moment, a new BMW patent discovered by CarBuzz at the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) shows another possible evolution in lighting technology.
TEASER: Our Best Look Yet At The New Toyota Prius

Toyota has once again teased the new Prius hybrid ahead of a full reveal expected on November 16, showcasing a sharp front end that marks a huge departure from the current car's divisive design. The Prius name needs no introduction, and while there are many other hybrids or full electric options on the market now relative to when the Prius first arrived, Toyota believes that there is still life in the nameplate.
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

