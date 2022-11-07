Read full article on original website
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
From the Mouths of Babes: Casper Can Call Hotline and Get A Pep Talk From Kindergartners
We all have bad days. Living in Casper, especially, lends itself to various forms of seasonal depression. Whether it's due to daylight savings time ushering in darkness earlier, or the cold weather, or that god-forsaken wind, many Casperites find themselves feeling a little blue this time of year. Luckily, Casper...
2022 ‘Birds And Bucks’ Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper
It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.
Final Unofficial Election Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts in Natrona County recorded for the mayor and council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn. The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday. The board is composed of Natrona...
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
Crushes, Then Relief Sets In At Two Major Natrona County Polls
Early voting on General Election Day started fast and leveled off quickly at the two largest polling places in Natrona County, election officials said Tuesday. "We had a rush in the beginning and then it's been steady and quiet, said Ronda Stienmetz, elections manager at the Restoration Church at 411 S. Walsh Drive.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
Natrona County School Board Interviews: Michael Stedillie
This is the eighth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees. Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are,. One equal temper of heroic hearts,. Made weak by time and fate, but strong in...
A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day
The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer. The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!. During a lunar eclipse, the moon,...
The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night
It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind
If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
Casper Band Showcasing Successful Album Launch at Blacktooth Brewing
Casper band Red Butte is presenting its new album, "You Could be Good," at Blacktooth Brewing on November 12. Guest artists are Reckless Rooster, Scott Robinson and Amy Gieske. Starting at 6 pm, Singer-Songwriter Scott Robinson from Story, Wyoming will open with original folk music after successfully launching the album...
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
Kiwanis Club of Casper Organizes FREE Coat and Winter Gear Giveaway
The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and winter gear for all ages--infants to adults. The giveaways are being held at the Salvation Army Hope Center, 441 S Center on Saturday, November 19 and December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. VFW Chili Cookoff for Suicide...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Man Charged With Installing Flag On Independence Rock
Independence rock needs an American flag. Because 'Merica. Or so a Natrona County man thought. But he was actually repairing something old. Something that had been there a long time ago. Apparently, he modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install a pole and an American flag that...
Foggy Morning, Snow Showers and Frigid Wind Chills On the Way
It's a foggy morning in Natrona County following election night. There's a chance of rain showers after noon today, mixing with snow after 5:00 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are increasingly likely tomorrow before 9 a.m. Wind chills...
Country’s New Queen: CMA Winning Lainey Wilson At The Beacon
Her date was her dad that nearly passed away this summer and her trophy is going to need to get a little bigger. Lainey Wilson is your new Country Music Association: Female Vocalist and New Artist of the year. What does that mean for you?. You have a chance to...
