Casper, WY

ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old 'Ultimate Angler'

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

2022 'Birds And Bucks' Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper

It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day

The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer. The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!. During a lunar eclipse, the moon,...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night

It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
ROCK 96.7

Election Results – Natrona County Assessor

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
ROCK 96.7

Astonishing Facts About Casper's Winters That Will Blow Your Mind

If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Band Showcasing Successful Album Launch at Blacktooth Brewing

Casper band Red Butte is presenting its new album, "You Could be Good," at Blacktooth Brewing on November 12. Guest artists are Reckless Rooster, Scott Robinson and Amy Gieske. Starting at 6 pm, Singer-Songwriter Scott Robinson from Story, Wyoming will open with original folk music after successfully launching the album...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man's Meth Conviction Appeal

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
MILLS, WY
ROCK 96.7

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Man Charged With Installing Flag On Independence Rock

Independence rock needs an American flag. Because 'Merica. Or so a Natrona County man thought. But he was actually repairing something old. Something that had been there a long time ago. Apparently, he modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install a pole and an American flag that...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

