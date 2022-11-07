Read full article on original website
Related
Binghamton’s Free Thanksgiving Dinner Returns to “Normal”
The Binghamton City School District is announcing that the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by honor students and other volunteers at the high school, will return to its full in-person service. Residents have been gathering for a shared Thanksgiving Day feast for...
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving
Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
Submit Your Wall For A Broome County Future Public Art Project
Have you noticed? The Triple Cities is looking good...in paint. You may have noticed murals being painted on buildings around our communities. And they look great. This is a recent mural, painted in Endicott. And there are more throughout Broome County that pop out and help make our communities more...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Final Recap ,Totals and Photos
Every year, (22 years and counting) it's hard to describe the emotions we go through during our annual Food-A-ABago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. So many people stop by not just to drop off a food item or monetary donation, but to tell us how much it means to them.
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
United Way of Broome Grant Applications Open
Proposals are open for the United Way of Broome County’s Strategic Communities Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations serving Broome County have until January 27, 2023 to submit proposals for the funding opportunity. A Request for Proposal (RFP) form and instructions can be downloaded at www.uwbroome.org/nonprofit-fundingsp. To access an online application,...
Animal Adventure’s Jungle Bells To Offer Free Admission To Veterans
This Friday, November 11th is Veterans Day and there are many activities going on throughout the Southern Tier to honor and thank our veterans. The Binghamton Black Bears will be honoring present and past military veterans this weekend at the arena. There is another place that has REAL animals and...
Former Binghamton Area Restaurants We Really Miss
I have lived in the Binghamton area for a total of 43 years. First for 3 years, left for 2 years, came back, and been here ever since. In that time, I have witnessed a lot of restaurants that have come and gone. The first restaurant I went to was...
Rod Serling ‘Dimension Of Imagination’ Center Proposed For Binghamton
The Triple Cities area has a lot to be proud of. Many industries got their start here. Sadly some are no longer here, but nonetheless, they made an impact on our community and the world as well like IBM and Endicott-Johnson. Many people who have roots in the Triple Cities...
You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food
A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
Brrr! Ways To Save Energy This Winter in Binghamton
We've been very fortunate in November, the weather has been warmer then normal...at least, it feels like it is to me. However it looks like it could change this weekend with temperatures falling into the 30's with a chance of snow on Sunday, November 13th. Most of us have been...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Louisa Street Burglary
A Binghamton man will spend seven years in New York State prison for breaking into a home on Louisa Street October 14 of last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Cory Nedley pleaded guilty to felony Burglary in the incident in which he and another person went into the home with the intent to commit a crime.
Three Injured Jumping from Window of Burning Southside Binghamton Home
City of Binghamton fire officials say they found three residents of a South Side house lying on the ground after they had jumped from a second floor window of their burning home overnight November 7-8. The fire at 83 Rush Avenue near Binghamton General Hospital was reported at midnight. Binghamton...
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire
Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
Endicott Gets First Police Radio Upgrade in Broome County
The Endicott Police Department can now better communicate with the rest of law enforcement and other first responders in Broome County as it has become the first in the county to go online with the new Public Safety Radio Network. Some of the radio systems in the county date back...
Help Fill Christmas Blessing Container To Be Sent to Ukraine
Do you ever stop and think about just how resilient the people of Ukraine are? Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and while we've celebrated holidays, milestone events, and vacations, Ukrainians have faced the unknown each and every day. Most of us are blessed to say that we have never...
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0