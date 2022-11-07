ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State officials stress safety for non-hunters during hunting season

Firearms deer season will open this weekend in Missouri and state officials are reminding non-hunters that they also need to practice safety measures when afield. Officials say that non-hunters should wear bright clothing to be more visible, such as a bright orange hat, jacket, or pack. Place a bright orange vest or bandana on canines who join you and remember to keep them leashed. Be aware that hunters are often most active during the early morning and late afternoon, when game animals are most active. Be especially aware of your own visibility during these times when light is dim. Stay on designated trails. Trails are designed to improve the safety of public users and to protect sensitive habitats. Enjoying recreational activities only on designated trails will reduce the likelihood of entering hunting areas. If you hear shooting, raise your voice, and let hunters know you are in the area.
RSV Spreading in Missouri

The virus known as RSV is back. Marshall Griffin has the details. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Driver Examination Stations To Close Statewide For Upcoming Holidays

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. They will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 28, 2022.
National Weather Service in St. Louis shares winter weather tips

With those winter temperatures finally arriving this week, it is time for Missourians to make sure they have everything in check. Kevin Deitsch, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, says that it always begins with checking the forecast. Deitch also says that you should...
What to expect next year in the Missouri Legislature

As expected from this week’s general election, Missouri Republicans will stay in charge in both chambers of the Legislature next year. Senate Republican in-fighting this year divided the mainstream Republicans with the hard-line Conservatives and created a traffic jam of unfinished business. State Senator Jill Schupp talks about what she expects next year.
State Election Results

The state election races have been decided. Eric Schmitt won 55% of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine for U.S. Senate. Scott Fitzpatrick is the new Missouri State Auditor. Jason Smith will remain the U.S. House of Representative for District 8. Missourians voted against both a Missouri Constitution Convention and Missouri Constitutional Amendment 1 on state investments. Voters passed Amendment 3 on legalizing marijuana, Amendment 4 on police funding, and Amendment 5, which will make the National Guard its own state department.
