ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wiareport.com

Universities Announce the Appointments of Three Women to Dean Positions

Was appointed dean of the Michigan State University College of Nursing. Small has served as interim dean since November 2021, after coming to Michigan State in 2020 to serve as a professor and associate dean of academic affairs. Earlier, she spent nearly four years as associate dean of academic programs at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
EAST LANSING, MI
wiareport.com

New Administrative Roles for Eight Women at U.S. Universities

Was named chief of staff for the president of Temple University in Philadelphia. She is a partner in the litigation practice at Blank Rome in Philadelphia. Earlier, she was counsel for Sunoco Inc. Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Cornell University. She holds a master’s degree and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy