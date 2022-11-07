Sarasota Man Dies After Dump Truck Collides With His Bicycle, Witnesses Sought By Police

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a traffic fatality that happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, just before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a bicyclist and a dump truck.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, from Sarasota, was riding northbound on Pineapple Avenue, approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard in the City of Sarasota.

Police say the dump truck had entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Blvd. The bicyclist and the dump truck collided.

The bicyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The dump truck driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not spoken with law enforcement yet is asked to call Officer Robert Dodge at 941-702-1090.

