Read full article on original website
Related
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest A Subject For: Recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct while armed
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Police officer accidentally discharged firearm in Janesville middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released the findings of an investigation after an officer’s weapon was fired at Edison Middle School. According to police, on September 19th, the officer’s firearm was discharged at the school. Police sent the weapon back to the manufacturer for analysis, a process that took until November 10th. The […]
WIFR
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb Co., death investigation underway
MALTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A utility worker death is being investigated Thursday after the worker was apparently electrocuted in DeKalb County. First responders dispatched just after 4 p.m. Thursday to the scene near Malta and Twombly roads in Malta, Ill. Preliminary reports say the worker was by power lines. They...
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County has been identified
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE 11/11: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Nicholas Bliss, 36, of Montgomery. ORGINAL STORY: A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : House Fire In Rockford, House Believed To Be Unoccupied
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest One Subject, After A victim Was Shot Overnight in Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : A Local High School Was Reported To Have Been on Lockdown, Earlier Today
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
nbc15.com
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day. The sounds of bells will soon fill the air at more than 60 businesses across Dane County as the Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign. Fitchburg already moving to prevent long...
Police charge Christopher Outlaw with Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Christopher Outlaw, 36, with shooting a 27-year-old man on Tuesday night. According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 11:35 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg. The victim was able to identify Outlaw as his […]
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Chase Stolen Vehicle And Set Up Perimeter In Pecatonica Tonight
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Earlier Today
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : 1 Person Arrested, After Allegedly Setting The Courthouse on Fire in Downtown Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Police Chase With Several Juveniles In A Stolen Vehicle, Armed With Multiple Firearms
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Comments / 2