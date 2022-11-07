ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford

RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest A Subject For: Recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct while armed

RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest A Subject For: Recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct while armed
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police officer accidentally discharged firearm in Janesville middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released the findings of an investigation after an officer’s weapon was fired at Edison Middle School. According to police, on September 19th, the officer’s firearm was discharged at the school. Police sent the weapon back to the manufacturer for analysis, a process that took until November 10th. The […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : House Fire In Rockford, House Believed To Be Unoccupied

RockfordScanner.com : House Fire In Rockford, House Believed To Be Unoccupied
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison

For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day. The sounds of bells will soon fill the air at more than 60 businesses across Dane County as the Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign. Fitchburg already moving to prevent long...
MADISON, WI
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 8-9, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 8 at 2:41 p.m. Karina Ortiz, 22, of Rockford was cited for speeding 43 m.p.h. in a 20-m.p.h. zone, suspended registration, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign. She was released on an I-Bond was given a Dec. 16 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 9...
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side

RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
ROCKFORD, IL

