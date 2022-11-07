Read full article on original website
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
Sodexo leaves Gaithersburg for Pike & Rose office space
Global food services management corporation Sodexo is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Gaithersburg to a new office building in the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday. The Paris-based company’s U.S. branch has been headquartered in Gaithersburg since 1998. In spring 2024, Sodexo will...
How a landmark abortion ruling’s impact on Montgomery County is already being felt
Read from two Montgomery County women who share their own perspectives in “Montgomery County faces of the abortion debate.”. It was a dollar store test kit she took this past August that confirmed 15-year-old Cara’s pregnancy. But with the stakes so high, her grandma decided it was worth splurging on a $7 test from the drugstore just to be sure—even though it would mean $7 less for the family’s monthly expenses until her grandpa’s next disability check arrived.
Crane operator injured in 30-foot fall in downtown Silver Spring
Crane operator injured in 30-foot fall in downtown Silver Spring. A crane operator and another construction worker were injured Monday afternoon at the site of Silver Place in downtown Silver Spring, according to Montgomery Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. [Source of the Spring]. Montgomery County monitoring wastewater for COVID-19.
Montgomery County faces of the abortion debate
Bethesda Magazine explored the local impact of the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health in the story “How a landmark abortion ruling’s impact on Montgomery County Is already being felt” Here, two Montgomery County women share their own perspectives. Rachel Carlucci,...
University of Maryland, county officials sign $40M agreement to bring health computing center to North Bethesda
Montgomery County, state and federal officials joined partners from University of Maryland’s medical system in North Bethesda to sign an agreement Thursday that establishes a health computing center to North Bethesda. According to the memorandum of understanding, the county is providing $15 million in fiscal year 2023 — and...
Rockville resident is first member of Gen Z elected to Maryland General Assembly
Meet the first Gen Z delegates elected to Maryland’s General Assembly. Two 25-year-old men are the first members of Gen Z to be elected to the Maryland General Assembly. Joe Vogel is an immigrant from Uruguay, and a political activist who grew up in Rockville. Vogel was elected Tuesday...
Democrat Katie Fry Hester wins election as county’s newest state senator
This story was updated at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022. Katie Fry Hester (D) was elected Montgomery County’s newest state senator Tuesday, as she bested her Republican opponent, Del. Reid Novotny, in what was widely regarded as this year’s most competitive race statewide for a Maryland Senate seat.
Board of Education race updates: Yang wins, Rivera-Oven and Silvestre likely to secure seats while District 5 race remains tight
Almost a full day after the polls closed, the race for seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education isn’t over. While all 258 Election Day precincts have reported, the Montgomery County Board of Elections still has to process provisional ballots and some mail-in ballots. Because of this, Board of Elections results are still considered unofficial.
At least one dead in Silver Spring shooting
An early Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Silver Spring led to at least one fatality and multiple people wounded, according to Montgomery County police. County police said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred near the Northwest Park Apartments. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews...
Fatal Gaithersburg pedestrian incident renews calls for greater road safety
A fatal collision in which a vehicle struck two pedestrians Tuesday morning has led to renewed calls for enhanced pedestrian safety measures by county leaders and transit safety organizations. The Montgomery County Department of Police identified the pedestrians Wednesday as Gaithersburg residents Ana Ortiz, 70, and Miguel Antonio Ortiz, 65.
County police identify man, 19, fatally shot in Silver Spring
Montgomery County police have identified a Hyattsville man fatally shot in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that left two other men seriously injured, according to a news release. Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting that took place in the 100...
Silvestre, Rivera-Oven and Yang poised to win school board seats
Incumbent Karla Silvestre and newcomers Grace Rivera-Oven and Julie Yang looked likely Tuesday night to win seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. In the District 5 race, incumbent Brenda Wolff was locked in a tight race against retired...
Elrich declares victory in county executive race
This story was updated at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, to include comments from Reardon Sullivan. County Executive Marc Elrich was on his way to winning a second term Tuesday night, holding a commanding lead over Republican challenger Reardon Sullivan. Elrich was leading Sullivan by roughly 50 points as early...
McCarthy wins fifth term as state’s attorney
John McCarthy of Gaithersburg, running unopposed, won a fifth term as state’s attorney for Montgomery County in Tuesday’s general election. Maxwell Uy, 49, also running unopposed, was elected Montgomery County sheriff, succeeding Darren Popkin. Karen Bushell, 58, also unopposed, was elected clerk of the Circuit Court, a position she has held since being appointed to the role in the spring of 2021. Joseph F. Griffin, who also did not face an opponent, was elected register of wills.
Campaign signs still up despite county rules for post-Election Day removal
Twenty-four hours after the last votes were cast, remnants of Election Day still remained at some Montgomery County polling places. Esther Wells, a Board of Education District 1 candidate, expressed her frustration on Twitter Wednesday night after seeing campaign signs still up at local schools that served as polling places on Election Day.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Club House Road near Brassie Place
A pedestrian collision that took place on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on Club House Road near Brassie Place in Montgomery Village caused life-threatening injuries to the victim, police said Friday morning. The victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. The vehicle that struck the...
Three incumbents, Sayles poised for Democratic sweep of at-large County Council seats
Four Democrats looked primed to sweep the four at-large County Council seats in Tuesday’s general election, beating their three Republican challengers in bids to represent the entire county as part of its legislative body. Council President Gabe Albornoz, Vice President Evan Glass, and Council Member Will Jawando each are...
