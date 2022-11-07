Read from two Montgomery County women who share their own perspectives in “Montgomery County faces of the abortion debate.”. It was a dollar store test kit she took this past August that confirmed 15-year-old Cara’s pregnancy. But with the stakes so high, her grandma decided it was worth splurging on a $7 test from the drugstore just to be sure—even though it would mean $7 less for the family’s monthly expenses until her grandpa’s next disability check arrived.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO