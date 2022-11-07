Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
WOWK
WVU Travels to West Point for Matchup at Army
The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team embarks on its final road trip of the fall semester this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to travel to West Point, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a match against No. 14 Army. Saturday’s contest against the Black Knights is...
WOWK
WVU, Pitt to write 189th chapter of hoops Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — A lot has changed since Feb. 20, 1904. In one week, Theodore Roosevelt would be sworn in for his second term as the President of the United States. The electrical plug was yet to be patented, and the Haydn Quartet dominated pop culture as one of the leading recording groups in the nation.
WOWK
Butts inks three signees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts has announced the addition of three student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year. Joining the Mountaineers are Julia Brown (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania), Jurnee Lane (LaVergne, Tennessee), and Jayden McDonnell (Northport, New York). “As a whole, this class has strengths that complement...
WBOY
Greene’s “toolset” gives WVU a needed spark
He runs, he throws and he catches -- WVU wants to find ways to find the dynamic quarterback. After WVU’s loss to TCU, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agreed they need to find ways to use Garrett Greene’s versatility. Greene has thrown for 103...
WOWK
West Virginia, Pitt to meet in 189th ‘Backyard Brawl’
Conference realignment couldn’t fully stop “The Backyard Brawl” between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, although Friday’s rivalry game will be a first for most of the players on the court. The host Panthers and Mountaineers will meet for the 189th time. Both earned lopsided season-opening wins at...
WOWK
WVU smothers USC Upstate to tip off Plitzuweit era
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The hay is in the barn. West Virginia coach Dawn Plitzuweit repeated those words to herself in the hour before her first-ever game as the Mountaineer head coach. That mantra worked, as WVU took an 81-31 victory over USC Upstate to start the next chapter of Mountaineer women’s hoops.
WOWK
Mountaineers travel to Mid-Atlantic Regional
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team travels to State College, Pennsylvania, to compete in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Nov. 11. This year’s championship is hosted by Penn State University at Blue and White Golf Course. The women’s 6k race is set to begin...
WOWK
WVU hoops vs. Pitt: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
Rivalries don’t get much more fierce and historic than this: it’s the Backyard Brawl, and it returns to the hardwood this week. West Virginia (1-0) will face Pitt (1-0) for the 189th time overall and the 94th time in the Steel City Friday night. Here’s everything you need...
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Pittsburgh 1-0 The Pittsburgh Panthers are 0-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Pitt will play host again and welcome West Virginia to Petersen Events Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits
Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
WOWK
WVU wrestling signs Pennsylvania state champion
The West Virginia University wrestling team has signed Ty Watters to a National Letter of Intent, as announced by fifth-year coach Tim Flynn on Wednesday morning. “I think Ty is everything that we are looking for,” coach Flynn explained. “He’s a great kid, great wrestler, and we really enjoy his personality. Any time that we can sign a top-three guy at his weight in the country is a big thing for our program.”
Metro News
Volleyball semifinals: Musselman and Morgantown move on; Shady Spring to face PB in Class AA title again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Class AA volleyball title match will have a familiar look to it Thursday. Thanks to semifinal wins from Morgantown in Class AAA and Buffalo in Class A to close out Wednesday’s semifinal session, both of those finals will have a new look. On a...
WOWK
Izzo-Brown adds eight signees
West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of eight student-athletes for the 2023 calendar year. Joining the Mountaineers are Mila Erceg (Weston, Florida), Isabella Flanigan (Morgantown, West Virginia), Nyema Ingleton (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Gabby Lamparty (Canfield, Ohio), Abbey Olexa (Pine Beach, New Jersey), Jacey Rase (Troutman, North Carolina), Olivia Shertzer (Lititz, Pennsylvania) and Jordyn Wilson (Olathe, Kansas).
Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman
INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
Bob Huggins addresses how long he could keep coaching
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to get to 1,000 wins and if he would coach long enough to reach that goal.
WOWK
Hammond Announces Signing of Lake
West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent. Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.
WOWK
Plitzuweit inks two on National Signing Day
West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023-24 season, as Grace Grocholski (North Prairie, Wis./Kettle Moraine High School) and Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson High School) have signed National Letters of Intent. Grace “GG” Grocholski | North Prairie, Wisconsin | Kettle...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
