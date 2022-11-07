ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hearing on 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment Docket set for Nov. 21

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment docket list on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.
