The Suburban Times
Hearing on 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment Docket set for Nov. 21
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment docket list on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County awards $9.6 million in ARPA sewer and water utility infrastructure grants
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is awarding a total of $9.6 million to fund sewer and water system infrastructure improvement projects through its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The Planning and Public Works Department received 28 total applications for the ARPA Sewer and Water Utilities Infrastructure Grant...
