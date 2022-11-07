High School Band Denied Disney Performance Over 'Indians' Logo

VENICE, FL -- A Florida high school is snubbed by Disney World over the school's mascot.

The principal at Venice High says the school band was set to perform at Disney World's morning parade, but that invitation was revoked after the school refused to cover up its logo, which includes a depiction of a native American in headdress.

Principal Zoltan Kerestely says he called Disney twice and asked them to reconsider, without success, and says he won't agree to altering or hiding the Indian head.

Band members are still invited to Disney, but as customers, not performers.

So far, Disney hasn't commented on the incident.

Photo: Canva