Flagstaff, AZ

MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan vs. #22 Michigan basketball predictions for NCAAB 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball kicked off its season with a 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne and was led by center Hunter Dickinson, who scored...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State gains confidence in run game with performance vs. nation’s top defense

EAST LANSING – Michigan State was clinging to an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and facing third-and-2 inside its own 30. Needing to drain time off the clock against Illinois, running back Jalen Berger took a handoff and found a hole up the middle before lowering his pads to break a tackle and plow forward for five yards and a first down.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Rutgers vs. Michigan State football predictions & picks for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans return home after two straight road games as they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday. Both teams...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in

The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Why nation’s No. 1 volleyball player Harper Murray of Ann Arbor chose Nebraska

ANN ARBOR – Deep down, Harper Murray always had a feeling Nebraska would be the place where she would play her collegiate volleyball games. And after becoming a dominating presence at Ann Arbor Skyline and the nation’s top recruit, the 6-foot-2 All-American made it official with the Cornhuskers on Wednesday as she signed her national letter of intent in front of family, friends and teammates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win

DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
DEXTER, MI

