Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
Michigan State falls one point short in aircraft carrier loss to No. 2 Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. – Michigan State held off the No. 2 team in the country as long as it could as the sun went down, the weather got colder and the shots stopped falling. But one final miss cost the Spartans a would-be statement win. Jaden Akins missed a 3-pointer...
Eastern Michigan vs. #22 Michigan basketball predictions for NCAAB 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball kicked off its season with a 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne and was led by center Hunter Dickinson, who scored...
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
Michigan State gains confidence in run game with performance vs. nation’s top defense
EAST LANSING – Michigan State was clinging to an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and facing third-and-2 inside its own 30. Needing to drain time off the clock against Illinois, running back Jalen Berger took a handoff and found a hole up the middle before lowering his pads to break a tackle and plow forward for five yards and a first down.
Michigan State players get their sea legs in San Diego before Gonzaga game
SAN DIEGO – When Michigan State players and coaches boarded the USS Abraham Lincoln on Thursday afternoon for their first chance to shoot on the basketball court constructed on the ship’s flight deck, the conditions were different than expected. It was cold, in the mid 50′s. And it...
Rutgers vs. Michigan State football predictions & picks for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans return home after two straight road games as they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday. Both teams...
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
Why Michigan State’s defense has improved despite being shorthanded
EAST LANSING – It was late September and Michigan State was coming off back-to-back losses in which it combined to give up 73 points and more than 1,000 yards of total offense. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was facing plenty of criticism from fans and responded by saying his unit...
The historical ins and outs of Michigan Stadium’s now infamous tunnel
ANN ARBOR -- The trash talking probably would have stayed at just that, but somebody had to go and mention somebody else’s mother. On Nov. 21, 1969, the day before Michigan was to play Ohio State, the teams had their separate walk-throughs at Michigan Stadium.
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in
The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
Why nation’s No. 1 volleyball player Harper Murray of Ann Arbor chose Nebraska
ANN ARBOR – Deep down, Harper Murray always had a feeling Nebraska would be the place where she would play her collegiate volleyball games. And after becoming a dominating presence at Ann Arbor Skyline and the nation’s top recruit, the 6-foot-2 All-American made it official with the Cornhuskers on Wednesday as she signed her national letter of intent in front of family, friends and teammates.
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
Jackson-area football picks for the regional finals
JACKSON -- We are down to two. Just a couple of Jackson-area teams are left standing in the MHSAA playoffs as Lumen Christi and Napoleon are both still going strong in Division 7.
Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win
DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need to know headed out to regional finals
JACKSON -- Two area teams remain in the hunt for a trip to Ford Field in Division 7. If both win, Lumen Christi and Napoleon would face each other next Saturday in a semifinal, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
See which Ann Arbor-area boys soccer players earned all-state honors
ANN ARBOR – It was another impressive season for Ann Arbor-area boys soccer players. More than a dozen players earned recognition from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association for their play during the 2022 season.
Napoleon’s Ben Baker getting used to playing on the line after switch from receiver
NAPOLEON -- A year ago, Ben Baker would have been out catching passes for the Napoleon football team. This year, the senior is one of the guys making sure Grant Bradley has time to throw them. Baker is in a new position this season, having moved to the offensive line.
East Grand Rapids guard signs with Michigan, joins sisters at Division I level
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – Macy Brown’s parents needed about a second or less to respond when asked if days like Thursday ever get old. “No,” Noelle and Spencer Brown laughed.
