ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
keranews.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas avoided election violence. Advocates say voters still need more protection

After two years of fears of electoral dysfunction and violence, voting rights advocates breathed bated sighs of relief this week as Texas finished a relatively calm midterm election cycle. “It was a little bit better than I thought, but I also had very low expectations,” said Anthony Gutierrez, executive director...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature

On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised

Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas midterm election results aren't surprising and here's why

Republicans once again won top statewide seats in Tuesday's midterm election. That includes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who will serve a third term after defeating Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. KERA spoke with Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, about what may have motivated voters and...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there. South Texas weathered some of its most competitive races yet this cycle, with millions of dollars pouring in from around...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy