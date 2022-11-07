Read full article on original website
keranews.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
keranews.org
Texas avoided election violence. Advocates say voters still need more protection
After two years of fears of electoral dysfunction and violence, voting rights advocates breathed bated sighs of relief this week as Texas finished a relatively calm midterm election cycle. “It was a little bit better than I thought, but I also had very low expectations,” said Anthony Gutierrez, executive director...
keranews.org
Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature
On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
keranews.org
Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised
Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
keranews.org
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue
Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
keranews.org
Texas midterm election results aren't surprising and here's why
Republicans once again won top statewide seats in Tuesday's midterm election. That includes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who will serve a third term after defeating Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. KERA spoke with Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, about what may have motivated voters and...
keranews.org
Democrat Mihaela Plesa appears to win suburban Plano seat for Texas state house
Preliminary results show that Democrat Mihaela Plesa won the new Texas statehouse seat for House District 70, beating Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes. The Collin County Elections Department showed that Plesa got 29,538 votes compared to 28,717 for Jolly. Those were the "accumulated totals, unofficial final" results. District 70...
keranews.org
No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas
McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there. South Texas weathered some of its most competitive races yet this cycle, with millions of dollars pouring in from around...
