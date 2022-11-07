ALLEN PARK -- Malcolm Rodriguez is day-to-day because of an arm injury he sustained in the Detroit Lions’ win on Sunday against Green Bay. A sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, the rookie linebacker has turned out to be one of the year’s brightest developments. He was expected to contribute only on special teams, but was so good in training camp that he eventually cracked the starting lineup during the second week of the preseason. He now has 54 tackles through eight games, with a team-high five of them coming for loss.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO