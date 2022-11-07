ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Elizabeth Forward standout Tre Mitchell helps West Virginia win Backyard Brawl

Early into his high school career, Tre Mitchell looked like he’d be the next elite prospect to come out of the greater Pittsburgh area. As a sophomore at Elizabeth Forward, Mitchell averaged 20.1 points per game. But for the final two seasons of his preps career, Mitchell attended the Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, winning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tim Benz: Duquesne follows up impressive opener with massive challenge at Kentucky

It’s tough to find anything negative coming out of Duquesne’s first game of the 2022-23 season. The Dukes shot a blistering 64.4% from the floor en route to a 91-63 blowout of Montana. It was a game they led by 42 at one point. They won the rebounding battle by 13 and had 30 bench points, 22 points off of turnovers and 46 points in the paint.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia rolls to 81-56 victory against Pitt in Backyard Brawl

Before the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl tipped off Friday night, rival fan bases from Pitt and West Virginia tried shouting over top of each other. It was reminiscent of the noisy venue Petersen Events Center became years ago when the Panthers were a formidable force in the old Big East.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals

Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy upsets Elizabeth Forward to advance to semifinals

For the first time in more than a decade, Shady Side Academy is heading to the WPIAL semifinals. The No. 6 Bulldogs played stout defense and made big plays when they needed to en route to a 31-17 upset victory over No. 3 Elizabeth Forward in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Warrior Stadium Friday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs

All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team

With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: In 1962, Verona made last-minute grab at Gardner points

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Verona defeated East Huntingdon, 14-7, in a hastily arranged game to get the Panthers enough Gardner Points for a berth in the WPIAL title game. Garry Lyle and Wayne Gent scored the Verona touchdowns, and Harold Mauro set a school record with 25 tackles Nov. 10, 1962.
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport QB Croney acquitting himself well as starter

Gavin Croney’s only varsity snap as a quarterback last year didn’t quite go as planned. With starter Ben Lane out of the lineup for the WPIAL Class 3A first-round game against Ambridge, Croney found himself under center for a play in the first quarter. “It was a handoff,...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson runs over Latrobe, gives coach Bill Cherpak 300th win

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Friday night forced Thomas Jefferson to go back to what it has done successfully under Bill Cherpak’s reign as coach: old-school football. Thomas Jefferson used a strong running game and an overwhelming defense to defeat Latrobe, 21-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals....
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals

Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
FREEPORT, PA

