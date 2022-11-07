Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Elizabeth Forward standout Tre Mitchell helps West Virginia win Backyard Brawl
Early into his high school career, Tre Mitchell looked like he’d be the next elite prospect to come out of the greater Pittsburgh area. As a sophomore at Elizabeth Forward, Mitchell averaged 20.1 points per game. But for the final two seasons of his preps career, Mitchell attended the Woodstock Academy in Connecticut, winning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2019.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: Duquesne follows up impressive opener with massive challenge at Kentucky
It’s tough to find anything negative coming out of Duquesne’s first game of the 2022-23 season. The Dukes shot a blistering 64.4% from the floor en route to a 91-63 blowout of Montana. It was a game they led by 42 at one point. They won the rebounding battle by 13 and had 30 bench points, 22 points off of turnovers and 46 points in the paint.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Virginia rolls to 81-56 victory against Pitt in Backyard Brawl
Before the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl tipped off Friday night, rival fan bases from Pitt and West Virginia tried shouting over top of each other. It was reminiscent of the noisy venue Petersen Events Center became years ago when the Panthers were a formidable force in the old Big East.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals
Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy upsets Elizabeth Forward to advance to semifinals
For the first time in more than a decade, Shady Side Academy is heading to the WPIAL semifinals. The No. 6 Bulldogs played stout defense and made big plays when they needed to en route to a 31-17 upset victory over No. 3 Elizabeth Forward in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Warrior Stadium Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
When rain is the forecast, old-school football is on the horizon. No. 5 Upper St. Clair certainly brought that to the table in a 17-7 victory over No. 1 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday night, but frankly, these two teams might have played just as hard-charging a game even in perfect fall weather.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs
All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team
With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Blocked field goal return helps No. 2 Central Valley roll past Laurel Highlands in quarterfinals
A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown proved to swing the momentum to Central Valley as the second-seeded Warriors picked up a 36-7 victory over No. 7 Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca. The Mustangs lined...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4th-quarter touchdown pushes North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan into WPIAL finals
As a scoreless tie dragged on with weather conditions making life difficult on both offenses, North Allegheny running back Andrew Gavlik started to realize that one score might win this WPIAL Class 6A semifinal matchup against Canon-McMillan. With a little more than six minutes left in the game, teammate Logan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: In 1962, Verona made last-minute grab at Gardner points
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Verona defeated East Huntingdon, 14-7, in a hastily arranged game to get the Panthers enough Gardner Points for a berth in the WPIAL title game. Garry Lyle and Wayne Gent scored the Verona touchdowns, and Harold Mauro set a school record with 25 tackles Nov. 10, 1962.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
Cruce Brookins rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Steel Valley earned a 46-13 victory over No. 8 McGuffey (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals Friday night at Campbell Field. Brookins scored on runs of 63, 2, 27, 3, 17 and 44 yards. Donald Barksdale...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Sophomore QB sparks Latrobe
When Ron Prady took over the Latrobe football program, he already knew many of the players because he teaches in the district. One was John Wetzel, his sophomore quarterback. “We have a lot of faith in Johnny,” Prady said. “We trust him to run the offense. He can take off, too, though. He’s got some legs.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport QB Croney acquitting himself well as starter
Gavin Croney’s only varsity snap as a quarterback last year didn’t quite go as planned. With starter Ben Lane out of the lineup for the WPIAL Class 3A first-round game against Ambridge, Croney found himself under center for a play in the first quarter. “It was a handoff,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson runs over Latrobe, gives coach Bill Cherpak 300th win
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Friday night forced Thomas Jefferson to go back to what it has done successfully under Bill Cherpak’s reign as coach: old-school football. Thomas Jefferson used a strong running game and an overwhelming defense to defeat Latrobe, 21-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 10, 2022: Latrobe hockey lights lamp vs. Mars
Reid West had three goals and two assists and Jacob Hannah scored twice and chipped in three assists to lead Latrobe to an 11-3 victory over Mars in PIHL Class 2A hockey Thursday night. Noah Guidos netted a pair of goals and Peyton Myers added a goal and four assists...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg C.C. girls soccer gets rival Springdale at Norwin stadium, where Centurions are 9-0 since 2014
As if playing Springdale for a third time this season wasn’t enough to pique their interest, the site for Saturday’s PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal has Greensburg Central Catholic and coach Kara Batey beaming. The WPIAL section rivals will play at Norwin Knights Stadium in North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals
Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
