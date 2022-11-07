Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action
If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
From the Mouths of Babes: Casper Can Call Hotline and Get A Pep Talk From Kindergartners
We all have bad days. Living in Casper, especially, lends itself to various forms of seasonal depression. Whether it's due to daylight savings time ushering in darkness earlier, or the cold weather, or that god-forsaken wind, many Casperites find themselves feeling a little blue this time of year. Luckily, Casper...
Casper Council Talks Cost Savings at the Ice Arena
On Tuesday, the Casper city council talked about what the city can do to address the amount it spends on the ice arena and where it can save money. Zulima Lopez, parks, recreation, and facilities director with the city, said they have a goal of a cost recovery rate of 65%, meaning the city would spend less on the subsidy, but going back to at least the 2018 fiscal year, the city has only reached 62%.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night
It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
VIDEO: Casper Veteran Wins $12,300 on Wheel of Fortune
To know Gary Wood is to be charmed by him. He's funny. He's gregarious. He's affable. He's just a really good guy. Which is why, if anybody should have the opportunity to go compete on Wheel of Fortune in front of a national audience, it should be him. But it...
Crushes, Then Relief Sets In At Two Major Natrona County Polls
Early voting on General Election Day started fast and leveled off quickly at the two largest polling places in Natrona County, election officials said Tuesday. "We had a rush in the beginning and then it's been steady and quiet, said Ronda Stienmetz, elections manager at the Restoration Church at 411 S. Walsh Drive.
A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day
The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer. The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!. During a lunar eclipse, the moon,...
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Casper Band Showcasing Successful Album Launch at Blacktooth Brewing
Casper band Red Butte is presenting its new album, "You Could be Good," at Blacktooth Brewing on November 12. Guest artists are Reckless Rooster, Scott Robinson and Amy Gieske. Starting at 6 pm, Singer-Songwriter Scott Robinson from Story, Wyoming will open with original folk music after successfully launching the album...
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Home Heating Tips for Winter Weather
Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, don't want to leave the house, want to stay under blankets and only wear sweatpants and drink hot chocolate and question our existence for the next 4 months cold. That being said, Casper Fire-EMS has offered some tips to heat our homes...
Kiwanis Club of Casper Organizes FREE Coat and Winter Gear Giveaway
The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and winter gear for all ages--infants to adults. The giveaways are being held at the Salvation Army Hope Center, 441 S Center on Saturday, November 19 and December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. VFW Chili Cookoff for Suicide...
‘Buffalo Bean 307′ Coffee Shop Grand Opening Is This Friday
One of Casper's newest coffee shops, Buffalo Bean 307, is having their grand opening celebration this Friday (November 11th, 2022). For the grand opening, all drinks will be 50% off. There will also be live music and two local favorite food trucks on site: The Hangry Dog and Holy Guacamole.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Santa at the Station’ Event
As the words of the famous Christmas song state: "Santa Claus is coming to town". David Street Station is hosting a wonderous holiday event titled "Santa at the Station". The official Santa at the Station Facebook event page states:. Santa is coming to town! Join us December 17th from 1:00...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0