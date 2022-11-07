Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections
With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACPS to host a transportation job fair
Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) will host a Transportation Job Fair on Monday and are looking to hire at least 50 drivers. There are currently at least eight daily bus routes that need drivers. “The issues we are having are students are not able to be picked up on time,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry
A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs
It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Girls basketball starts Monday
Last year the area finished without a girls basketball state champion or a state semifinalist. However, this year expect the hoops season for the ladies to be much improved. Hawthorne, which lost to Ponce De Leon in the 2021 Class 1A state championship game, lost at top seed Wildwood in last year’s 1A-Region 4 Final.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV chamber to host epilepsy fundraiser
The Greater Gainesville Young Professionals will host Purple Pint Night for Epilepsy Awareness Month on Wednesday at First Magnitude Brewing. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a $10 ticket that earns you a commemorative pint glass, a raffle ticket and a wristband that gives you $1 off each beer bought. All profits will fund research for an Epilepsy cure.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford County jury hands down death sentence
A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry shooting claims one
A dispute between two neighbors led to a fatal shooting in Newberry on Wednesday morning. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), deputies responded to a shooting at 27726 SW 87th Ave. at 9:24 a.m. It was determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen dies in Levy County crash
A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
