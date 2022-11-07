Funeral services for Mrs. Kayette Roy St. Romain will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christin Family Worship Center in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be held in the Christian Family Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

MANSURA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO