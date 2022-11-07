Read full article on original website
Waste taxes fail to pass
The 7 mills and 1/4% proposed by the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury both failed. The 7 mills proposed property tax for 10 years received 35% yes votes and 65% no with 10,821 total votes. The 1/4% sales tax for garbage pick up failed with 64% no votes and 36% yes...
Callegari wins APSB Dist. 5 seat
With 5 of 5 precincts reporting, Jason "Jay" Callegari has defeated Christina Robinson for the Avoyelles Parish School Board District 5 seat. Callegari had 62% and Robinson received 38% of the 1,211 total votes. Unofficial turonout was 45.8%
Pickett, Johnson retain Mayor and Chief of Police positions
With 3 of 3 precincts reporting, Mansura Mayor Kenneth Pickett, Sr. and Police Chief John Johnson will both retain their positions.
3 Moreauville councilmen
The three winners in the Moreauville council race were: Farrell Johnson, Sr., Timothy Hill and Shannon Sampson.
Texas Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. This crash claimed the life of 82-year-old Mattie Witmer of Bon Wier, TX. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Spark, driven by Witmer,...
Kayette St Romain, 65, Mansura
Funeral services for Mrs. Kayette Roy St. Romain will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christin Family Worship Center in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be held in the Christian Family Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Jacqueline Quebedeaux, 54, Marksville
Funeral services for Ms. Jacqueline Marie Quebedeaux will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchuria officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Ms. Quebedeaux, age 54, of Marksville, LA. passed...
Allen LaCombe, 87, Echo
A Mass of Christain Burial for Mr. Allen Paul LaCombe will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales with Father Dwight De Jesus officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mr. LaCombe, age 87, of Echo,...
