Read full article on original website
Related
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means
HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is going through a financial crisis. During a special board meeting, directors passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. This allows administrators to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy when they see it necessary. The administration says this will allow the district to restructure its finances. Although they’ve done everything The post Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
KSBW.com
Editorial: Veterans Day
This week we honored our former military for their service and sacrifice. They are the men and women who placed country before self. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 1.6 million veterans in California, most of them are senior citizens in need of care. While most of them are eligible for CalVet housing, there aren't nearly enough beds.
sanbenito.com
Measures Q, R trail in Nov. 8 election count
Results of the Nov. 8 election posted by the San Benito County Elections Office Tuesday night show that voters are leaning against two local measures that could have vastly restricted land development in the county. The general election ballot included the hotly contested Measures Q and R, as well as...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
montereycountyweekly.com
Tina Nieto wins a decisive victory as the next Monterey County sheriff.
Tina Nieto made history on Tuesday, Nov. 8. She is poised to become the first woman, first person of color and first openly gay person to be elected as Monterey County sheriff, and along with two other Latinas who were elected in the June primary, will join a three-person cohort of the first Latina sheriffs in California.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
KSBW.com
Monterey leaders call for CalVet home to serve Central Coast vets
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County local and federal officials and veterans are calling for a CalVet home in Monterey. At a press conference, leaders pledged their support for a long-term care facility that serves disabled veterans and veterans over the age of 55 in Monterey County. Former Secretary of...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure
More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
gilroylife.com
2022 General Election Results for South Valley Races
For updated results, visit https://sccvote.sccgov.org/elections/november-8-2022-general-election. The 2022 General Election night results for local races are now being counted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, with 49 percent of precinct votes counted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The race for three Gilroy City Council seats is competitive....
benitolink.com
2022 General Election: Unofficial results
Editor’s note: This article will be updated as results are updated. Last update was Nov.10 at 11:03 a.m. The following results of the Nov.8 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here. To see if your ballot has been...
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
sanbenito.com
Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race
The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
KSBW.com
Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
KSBW.com
Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
KSBW.com
Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
Santa Cruz vote in 40 charts: track who's up and who's down in last tally of the week
The latest numbers for races around Santa Cruz County, updated as the county clerk releases new vote totals.
Comments / 0