San Benito County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is going through a financial crisis. During a special board meeting, directors passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. This allows administrators to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy when they see it necessary. The administration says this will allow the district to restructure its finances. Although they’ve done everything The post Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Editorial: Veterans Day

This week we honored our former military for their service and sacrifice. They are the men and women who placed country before self. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 1.6 million veterans in California, most of them are senior citizens in need of care. While most of them are eligible for CalVet housing, there aren't nearly enough beds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanbenito.com

Measures Q, R trail in Nov. 8 election count

Results of the Nov. 8 election posted by the San Benito County Elections Office Tuesday night show that voters are leaning against two local measures that could have vastly restricted land development in the county. The general election ballot included the hotly contested Measures Q and R, as well as...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Tina Nieto wins a decisive victory as the next Monterey County sheriff.

Tina Nieto made history on Tuesday, Nov. 8. She is poised to become the first woman, first person of color and first openly gay person to be elected as Monterey County sheriff, and along with two other Latinas who were elected in the June primary, will join a three-person cohort of the first Latina sheriffs in California.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus

A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey leaders call for CalVet home to serve Central Coast vets

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County local and federal officials and veterans are calling for a CalVet home in Monterey. At a press conference, leaders pledged their support for a long-term care facility that serves disabled veterans and veterans over the age of 55 in Monterey County. Former Secretary of...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure

More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
WATSONVILLE, CA
gilroylife.com

2022 General Election Results for South Valley Races

For updated results, visit https://sccvote.sccgov.org/elections/november-8-2022-general-election. The 2022 General Election night results for local races are now being counted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, with 49 percent of precinct votes counted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The race for three Gilroy City Council seats is competitive....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

2022 General Election: Unofficial results

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as results are updated. Last update was Nov.10 at 11:03 a.m. The following results of the Nov.8 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here. To see if your ballot has been...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race

The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
KSBW.com

Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA

