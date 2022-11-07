Read full article on original website
How Kings Mountain football eluded the upset bug in dominant Round 2 playoff win
KINGS MOUNTAIN — A bulk of games moved to Thursday due to the threat posed by Hurricane Nicole, Greg Lloyd could spare 24 hours ahead of his team’s second round clash with Smoky Mountain. What the longtime Kings Mountain football coach received was a sobering reminder of how the postseason unfolds. ...
Hunter Dickinson puts up 31 as No. 22 Michigan nips EMU
Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points to lead No. 22 Michigan to an 88-83 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday in
George scores 23 points for No. 5 Baylor over Norfolk State
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament. “My shot was falling, and I was doing every little thing I could do,” said George, who was 8-of-13 shooting overall. “Came out with the win, that’s the most important thing.” Transfer guard Jalen Bridges added 20 points for the Bears (2-0). Adam Flagler, their leading scorer last season, had 18 points and five assists. Joe Bryant, one of four returning starters for the two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans (2-1), had 24 points and six rebounds.
How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the Senate into Democratic hands. This time, the candidates have just four weeks between the general election and the runoff to make their case, instead of the nine they had before. Here’s a look at why that is, who the contenders are and how the Georgia Senate race will be decided in December:
