East Palo Alto, CA

Challenger and incumbent are still neck-and-neck for third seat on Portola Valley Town Council

Just 16 votes separate Mayor Craig Hughes and retired doctor Mary Hufty; town commissioners Hasko and Taylor have won seats. In the latest vote count released on Friday afternoon, Mayor Craig Hughes is still trailing retired family physician Mary Hufty by just 16 votes in the race for a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council. Since the early results were released on election night, about 113 more votes were counted for Portola Valley council, according to San Mateo County's website.
Atherton councilman says state gave town an 'F' for housing element draft

The council included multifamily housing overlays in an earlier version of Atherton's draft housing element, which must plan for 348 additional units under the state's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a jump from the 93 units it was assigned the previous cycle. The council scrapped those multifamily housing plans in July following complaints from residents about a shift away from life as a single-family home community.
Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race

A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape

Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
