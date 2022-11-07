ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting

By Jessica Orozco
 4 days ago
LIMA — A Lima man is in custody for allegedly shooting into a home on Bristol Avenue early Sunday morning.

Da’Moni Brown, 22, is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a residence.

According to an Allen County Sheriff’s Office release, a party was taking place at the home at approximately 2:48 a.m. Sunday when some attendees were asked to leave due to their “problematic behavior.” After those individuals left, those still inside received texts saying something bad might happen.

According to the release, shortly after the texts were sent, a sedan believed to contain the expelled individuals drove by the home firing rounds into it.

After some investigation and speaking with the individuals who left the party, deputies came to believe Brown fired the shots into the home, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

