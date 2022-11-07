Plane crash-lands into cemetery, injuring pilot and passenger, New York police say

A twin-engine plane crashed into a Long Island, New York, cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to police.

The plane, a Beechcraft Duke, took off from Burlington, Vermont, in the early afternoon and was scheduled to land in Farmingdale, New York, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking site.

Toward the end of the trip, the pilot reported an issue with the engine , according to WCAX.

The plane then crash-landed among the headstones and shrubbery of the Beth Moses Cemetery in Babylon, Long Island, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department. The cemetery is located not far from Republic Airport, where the plane was scheduled to land.

The pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by first responders, according to the release. They are expected to make full recoveries.

The Suffolk County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 7. An employee of the Beth Moses Cemetery declined to comment.

There were 332 deaths associated with airline accidents in 2020, the latest year with data available, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

