Ebensburg’s 17th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ approaching
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities across the Commonwealth have begun preparing for the upcoming holiday season, including Ebensburg Borough with its 17th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.” “Dickens of a Christmas” is a weekend-long family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that takes place every year in Ebensburg. This year, it […]
wtaj.com
Altoona Woman promoting “body positivity” in upcoming gallery show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is promoting body positivity through an upcoming gallery show on Saturday, November 12th 2022. Janei Forbes started this idea earlier this year when she came up with the idea to do a all body inclusive photoshoot. Forbes wanted to celebrate all shapes, sizes and skin colors in these photos. Now that the shoot is done, she wants to share these images with the community through a gallery exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at Fiercely Dynamic Fashion in Altoona.
Downtown Johnstown to host Christmas Stroll & Light up Night
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The community of Johnstown is hosting some very festive Christmas events this year! They will be hosting a Christmas stroll and a Light up Night event. The events will take place on Friday, Nov. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the main street […]
Center City Church hosting free holiday events
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Center City Church is bringing two free programs to the Altoona community this holiday season. With Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, the Center City Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving Dinner along with “A City Christmas” event. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Discovery […]
Onward State
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Animated Christmas tree, village lighting comes to Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holidays are almost here and the city of Johnstown is getting ready to get in the spirit. The city will be having a 40′ animated Christmas tree and surrounding Christmas village at Central Park from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and then also from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Nov. […]
Blair County’s Lakemont Park getting ready for Holiday Lights on the Lake
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s going to be looking like the holidays soon in Blair County as Lakemont Park will be having its annual Holiday Lights on the Lake. The lighting will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. They will then continue to remain on display until Jan. 8 and people can […]
wtaj.com
Tips to help you alleviate stress this holiday season
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Licensed Massage Therapist, and co-owner of Revive Modern Massage in State College, Alexa Krepps stops by to share some tips on alleviating stress this holiday season. The holidays are right around the corner, and you know that every retail store has already started decorating...
Altoona’s Texas Roadhouse meat cutter participating in cutting competition
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Dan Diehl plans to give it his all as he heads for the annual Qualifier Meat-Cutting Challenge. The first round of this challenge begins on Monday, Nov. 14 at the York Ice Arena. Diehl will compete against thirteen other meat cutters within the state. Each cutter is tasked […]
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County w/ Annette Yorks
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. The Perry Wellington Realty team, along with Annette Yorks of The Annette Yorks Group take a look and shine a spotlight on Centre County. NEW LISTING!. 611 MULBERRY LANE, LEMONT – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140. DETAILS: $319,000 – SHOWINGS...
Veterans Day parades, ceremonies across Central PA
(WTAJ) – Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and across the Commonwealth, parades and other events are being scheduled to celebrate those who have served and are currently serving. ALTOONA: Update: The Altoona Veterans Day parade that was scheduled to take place Friday, Nov. 11, has been canceled due to weather. There is no word yet […]
wtaj.com
Blair County Food Drive 2022 happening now through Sunday, donations stay in the ‘814’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Food Drive is happening now through November 13, 2022. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the founder and coordinator of the Blair County Food Drive, Denice Stone about this amazing cause benefitting children and adults in 814. You can drop off...
wtaj.com
Meet Phoenix and Noble at Mending Hearts Animal Rescue
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit located in Hollidaysburg, PA area. It’s an animal rescue working to save the lives of dogs and cats in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with JoEllen Troxell from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue to...
Tarentum teen and motorcycle clubs collect more than 180 turkeys for vets
Wesley Westerman was in a sea of leather-vested motorcycle riders and a pile of frozen turkeys Thursday at Mogie’s Irish Pub in Lower Burrell for a good cause. Westerman, with the help of the City Kings and Warriors of Chaos Veterans motorcycle clubs, collected more than 180 turkeys to distribute to area veterans through the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Middle School Veteran Appreciation Day
School districts across the region are honoring veterans for their sacrifice and dedication. Student presentations and special guest appearances highlighted a patriotic program and breakfast for veterans at Greater Johnstown Middle School this morning. School officials say it’s a privilege to honor the men and women who sacrifice so much...
WATCH: Veterans Voices of 2022
(WTAJ)- Veterans Voices recognizes and celebrates those who have served our country and the stories they tell. Watch above some of the stories WTAJ has had the opportunity to showcase from veterans in 2022. William Robinson the longest held enlisted POW in American History Altoona students had the opportunity to listen to Williams’s story […]
wtaj.com
Altoona Salvation Army gearing up for Red Kettle Campaign Kick-off
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to see those iconic red kettles, and hear the ringing of the bells. The Altoona Salvation Army is gearing up for their Red Kettle Campaign for the 2022 season. Altoona Salvation Army Church Pastor, Larry Fulmer stopped by to tell us what spots you can expect to see bell ringers this year. “Places like the Logan Valley Mall, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Boscov’s and Sam’s Club,” says Fulmer.
Mother’s Mission: Worldwide fire companies honor Central PA boy
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the death of her son, a Clearfield County mom is keeping his memory alive. Caison Conner always wanted to be a firefighter. “Anything fire-related, he had to have it,” Caison’s mom, Catherine, said. This love runs deep through his family. Both Catherine and her brother are lifetime volunteer firefighter members. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
National Fuel recently discussed with the Brookville Chamber the company’s history, its work in Jefferson County, and some of the issues shaping the energy industry in Pennsylvania and beyond. Courtesy of Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution...
Meals on Wheels driver extinguishes fire, saves home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Joe Lenhart became the newest Meals on Wheels and More driver for the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging in October. He wasted no time finding opportunities to go above and beyond his duties. One day, while still learning his route and training with a veteran driver, Bob, […]
