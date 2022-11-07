ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is promoting body positivity through an upcoming gallery show on Saturday, November 12th 2022. Janei Forbes started this idea earlier this year when she came up with the idea to do a all body inclusive photoshoot. Forbes wanted to celebrate all shapes, sizes and skin colors in these photos. Now that the shoot is done, she wants to share these images with the community through a gallery exhibit. Tickets can be purchased at Fiercely Dynamic Fashion in Altoona.

