Gaston County, NC

Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance.

The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for people to get assistance at the Salvation Army’s Administration and Social Service Center, and many of those in need told Channel 9 that they’re thrilled to have the help nearby.

Trekking through wet and uneven ground, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon visited one of a few tent communities around Gastonia on Monday. It’s a spot that many people call home, whether rain or shine. The services being offered by the Salvation Army nearby will have a big impact on folks living in the woods.

Those resources mean a lot to Tim Hughes, who lives in a small, handmade shack nearby.

“Homeless people are people too, you know? They’re just in the wrong situation at the wrong time,” Hughes told Channel 9. “They’re just trying to get through it the best way they can.”

Hughes’ construction skills allowed him to turn an old shed into a mostly dry shack, but he’s still stuck, unemployed and feeling abandoned.

It’s people like Hughes that the program is designed for.

“It provides a sense of humanity, of service, some normalcy to life. That is our hope,” said special projects manager Dr. Gregory Grier.

Twice a week, people will be able to take a short walk to get one-stop help with food, housing, SNAP benefits, mental health assistance, and other resources. They’ll also have a computer lab open once a month to provide several office services, letting visitors apply for assistance and work online.

“We want to make sure people are getting the help they want and need,” said executive project manager Vincent Wong.

Advocates say the resources are needed now more than ever with the ongoing rise in rent forcing more people into situations where they don’t have secured housing.

“[There are] only three places for rent in Gaston County under $1,000 per month,” said Dwayne Burks with Gateway Ministries.

The One Stop program kicks off Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dG5TM_0j1o0rUI00

Charlotte, NC
