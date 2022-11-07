Read full article on original website
Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller takes big lead in race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors
Election results shows Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller with a sizable lead in the race for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 against San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, Mueller had 18,781 votes, or 64.28% to Parmer-Lohan's...
Environmental review of Meta's huge Willow Village project heads to Menlo Park council
A major mixed-use project proposed by Meta could advance this month, as Menlo Park City Council members consider the environmental review of the massive, mixed-use Willow Village project. The Menlo Park Planning Commission reviewed the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) last month, recommending eight conditions in order for it to win...
Challenger and incumbent are still neck-and-neck for third seat on Portola Valley Town Council
Just 16 votes separate Mayor Craig Hughes and retired doctor Mary Hufty; town commissioners Hasko and Taylor have won seats. In the latest vote count released on Friday afternoon, Mayor Craig Hughes is still trailing retired family physician Mary Hufty by just 16 votes in the race for a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council. Since the early results were released on election night, about 113 more votes were counted for Portola Valley council, according to San Mateo County's website.
Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race
Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4
Incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash is leading by a wide margin in the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. The district includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real. Nash has received 915 votes, or 59.5%, to Ohtaki's 623 votes,...
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
Incumbent Miller takes decisive victory in Woodside Fire Protection District race, semi-official results show
Semi-official election results show that incumbent Woodside Fire Protection District board president Matt Miller won by a landslide against challenger and retired attorney Lloyd "Rusty" Day. As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day, Miller had captured 75.9% of the vote (2,709 votes) and Day had...
Mullin appears headed for Congress to replace retiring Jackie Speier
California Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin appears to be headed to Congress, holding a sizable lead in the initial results of Tuesday's election to replace long-time Democratic stalwart Jackie Speier in her District 15 seat representing the Peninsula and parts of San Francisco. Mullin had nearly 58 percent of...
Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in election results
Election results are showing that Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is failing by a decisive margin. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, No on V is leading with 3,856 votes, or 59.72% to Yes on V's 2,601, or 40.28%. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative...
'High school sweethearts' killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twin daughters
Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon grew up in Palo Alto and lived in San Carlos. The local community is mourning the loss of the parents of twin girls who were killed Friday night during a major car collision. The couple, who met in middle school, were "high school sweethearts," said...
Hasko, Taylor and Hufty leading in Portola Valley Town Council race
Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, along with retired family physician Mary Hufty, are leading the race for the three seats on the Portola Valley Town Council, election night results show. Mayor Craig Hughes was slightly ahead of Hufty earlier in the night, but Hufty overtook him by the end of election night.
Atherton councilman says state gave town an 'F' for housing element draft
The council included multifamily housing overlays in an earlier version of Atherton's draft housing element, which must plan for 348 additional units under the state's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a jump from the 93 units it was assigned the previous cycle. The council scrapped those multifamily housing plans in July following complaints from residents about a shift away from life as a single-family home community.
Incumbents DeGolia and Widmer, along with Miles Holland, pull ahead in Atherton City Council race
Incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland, are leading a four-way race for the three seats on the Atherton City Council by the end of election night. Mayor DeGolia is the top vote-getter so far with 31.5% or 1,232 votes. Vice Mayor...
Incumbent Brian Dombkowski takes early lead for Woodside Town Council District 2 seat
Mayor Brian Dombkowski is beating out the two other candidates for the open District 2 seat on the Woodside Town Council, according to election night returns. Dombkowski has about 61.7% of the votes or 174 votes. Two other candidates, Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident and longtime town volunteer, is trailing with 20.9%, or 59 votes, and Elizabeth Kaske with 17.4%, or 49 votes.
Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape
Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses
A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race
A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.
As election heats up, Measure V signs are reported stolen in Menlo Park
Signs for and against Measure V are reportedly being stolen from front yards across Menlo Park. Mayor Betsy Nash said that both her No on V sign and her sign for her own City Council campaign were stolen from her yard, as well as other surrounding homes. She added that this type of thing happens every campaign season.
Hayden, Peiffer, Westervelt lead initial results in Woodside Elementary School District race
Initial election night results show incumbent Jenny Hayden, along with newcomers Amanda Peiffer and Brett Westervelt, in the lead for the three seats on the Woodside Elementary School District board. Hayden held 26.5% of the vote (547 votes), Peiffer was second with 24.6% (509 votes) and Westervelt was third with...
