San Mateo County, CA

TheAlmanac

Challenger and incumbent are still neck-and-neck for third seat on Portola Valley Town Council

Just 16 votes separate Mayor Craig Hughes and retired doctor Mary Hufty; town commissioners Hasko and Taylor have won seats. In the latest vote count released on Friday afternoon, Mayor Craig Hughes is still trailing retired family physician Mary Hufty by just 16 votes in the race for a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council. Since the early results were released on election night, about 113 more votes were counted for Portola Valley council, according to San Mateo County's website.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race

Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton councilman says state gave town an 'F' for housing element draft

The council included multifamily housing overlays in an earlier version of Atherton's draft housing element, which must plan for 348 additional units under the state's 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation, a jump from the 93 units it was assigned the previous cycle. The council scrapped those multifamily housing plans in July following complaints from residents about a shift away from life as a single-family home community.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Incumbent Brian Dombkowski takes early lead for Woodside Town Council District 2 seat

Mayor Brian Dombkowski is beating out the two other candidates for the open District 2 seat on the Woodside Town Council, according to election night returns. Dombkowski has about 61.7% of the votes or 174 votes. Two other candidates, Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident and longtime town volunteer, is trailing with 20.9%, or 59 votes, and Elizabeth Kaske with 17.4%, or 49 votes.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape

Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
TheAlmanac

RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses

A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TheAlmanac

Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race

A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
