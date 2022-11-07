Read full article on original website
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats. East Midlands Ambulance...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Jet-setting Bootle fraudster jailed over £1.4m tax scam
A fake businessman who paid for 52 holidays by stealing £1.4m in tax has been jailed for more than three years. HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) said Nicholas Duffy, 59, from Bootle, made false VAT repayment claims through a bogus mobility aids company. Ben Reid, from the Crown Prosecution...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Paige Chivers: Blackpool girl's murderer dies in prison
A "devious" paedophile, convicted of murdering Blackpool teenager Paige Chivers, has died in prison. Paige, 15, was reported missing in 2007. Despite her body having never been found, she was officially declared dead following an inquest in 2016. Robert Ewing was jailed for life in 2015 following a trial at...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling
A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel. Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs. He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone...
BBC
Man accused of murders in 1993 after new DNA data
A "prolific burglar" has gone on trial accused of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago following new DNA techniques, a court has heard. Danville Neil, 65, is accused of killing Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
BBC
Death crash driver was on wrong side of road for unknown reason
Investigators do not know why a minibus driven by an Italian tourist went on to the wrong side of a road before a fatal crash in Moray, a court has heard. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk murderer given another 15 years
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his ex-partner, who died 21 years after he set her alight. Jacqueline Kirk was badly disfigured after Steven Craig re-enacted a torture scene from the film Reservoir Dogs in Weston-super-Mare in 1998. Craig was found guilty of grievous bodily harm...
BBC
Charles Bronson granted public parole hearing
One of the UK's longest-serving prisoners has been granted a Parole Board hearing which will take place in public next year. Charles Bronson, 69, who now uses the name Salvador, is serving a life term at HMP Woodhill in Buckinghamshire. Reforms in the law allowing hearings to take place in...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Mum of accused gives evidence in murder trial
The mother of a man accused of murder has given evidence in court. Megan Newborough's body was found by police dumped over a wall in a remote spot close to Woodhouse Eaves, in Leicestershire, in August last year. Ross McCullum has admitted manslaughter but denies murdering the 23-year-old at his...
BBC
Libby Squire: Murderer turns down meeting with victim's mother
A man who raped and murdered student Libby Squire has withdrawn his consent to meet his victim's mother in prison. Pawel Relowicz, 28, was convicted in February 2021 of killing Miss Squire and jailed for at least 27 years. The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks...
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
BBC
Death crash trial told of attempts to save child
Attempts to save a child victim of a crash that claimed five lives failed despite efforts at resuscitation, a police officer has told a court. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Murder-accused Mark Brown said 'victim' took her own life
A man accused of killing two women told people one of his alleged victims took her own life, even though he believes she is still alive. Mark Brown said he wanted people to presume 33-year-old Leah Ware was dead as he "didn't want to talk" about personal issues in their relationship.
BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
