Santa Maria, CA

calcoastnews.com

DUI driver arrested after crash in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man accused of attempting to kidnap a child outside Carpinteria school

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Officers raid Grover Beach homeless camp, arrest four

Officers from several law enforcement agencies conducted a foot patrol of an area of homeless encampments in Grover Beach Thursday morning, resulting in four arrests. In response to recent reports of criminal activity, Grover Beach police, Pismo Beach police, state parks officers and SLO County probation officers conducted a foot patrol of homeless encampments along El Camino Real. Officers contacted 35 individuals, four of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants and other crimes, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
GOLETA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, mother arrested

A 30-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was charged on Tuesday for child cruelty in the death of her 3-year-old son who died from a fentanyl overdose in May. On May 4, Jennifer Mae Niemann called 911 to report her son was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing at a home on 1600 block of Mill Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately started life-saving efforts.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s assist in stopping escape attempt at Santa Barbara Juvenile Justice Center

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department special operations were on the scene of a prison escape attempt at Santa Barbara Juvenile Justice Center Wednesday night, according to Deputy Chief Probation officer Kim Shean. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s assist in stopping escape attempt at Santa Barbara Juvenile Justice Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Teen Girl Injured in Carpinteria Shooting

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenage juvenile victim with moderate injuries. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 6:42 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital to investigate a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity. Through their investigation, deputies determined that the victim was injured near the 5500-block of Carpinteria Avenue.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

