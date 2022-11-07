Read full article on original website
DUI driver arrested after crash in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
Uber driver crashes into, kills pedestrian on Highway 101
An Uber driver struck and killed a male who was walking on Highway 101 in the Goleta area early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller reported a person hit on northbound Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Responders pronounced the male pedestrian dead at the scene.
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a child outside Carpinteria school
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Officers raid Grover Beach homeless camp, arrest four
Officers from several law enforcement agencies conducted a foot patrol of an area of homeless encampments in Grover Beach Thursday morning, resulting in four arrests. In response to recent reports of criminal activity, Grover Beach police, Pismo Beach police, state parks officers and SLO County probation officers conducted a foot patrol of homeless encampments along El Camino Real. Officers contacted 35 individuals, four of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants and other crimes, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.
Lompoc Police arrest three in connection to Thursday’s shooting in the 600 block of north fourth street
Police have arrested two people after a shooting in Lompoc Thursday morning. At 11:52 a.m., Lompoc police received several calls of shots fired on the 600 block of N. 4th Street.
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle on Highway 101 in Goleta
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 101 in Goleta early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. At 1:48 a.m., a car, reportedly an Uber passenger vehicle, hit the male pedestrian in the northbound lanes about a quarter-mile south of Fairview Avenue, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man for an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier in the week.
SLO toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, mother arrested
A 30-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was charged on Tuesday for child cruelty in the death of her 3-year-old son who died from a fentanyl overdose in May. On May 4, Jennifer Mae Niemann called 911 to report her son was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing at a home on 1600 block of Mill Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately started life-saving efforts.
Pedestrian dead on Hwy 101 after being struck by car
The incident happened on NB Hwy 101, between the Patterson and Fairview Avenue entrances. After being closed for several hours, all lanes are now open.
Police seeking information on shooting in Paso Robles
When officers arrived they say they found six shell casings in the street, but it appeared any suspects or possible victims had fled the scene.
Surfer dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Guadalupe Beach, officials say
Bystanders were unable to help save an unconscious surfer pulled from the water at Guadalupe Beach Friday morning.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s assist in stopping escape attempt at Santa Barbara Juvenile Justice Center
A woman is under arrest on suspicion of child endangerment after San Luis Obispo police say her three-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose.
1 arrest, 2 dead after suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police Officers found a crash between a solo male driver and a family of five at the Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road intersection at around 8 p.m.
5 inmates attempt breakout at Santa Barbara County juvenile hall
According to officials at the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Justice Center in Santa Maria, on Wednesday evening, five youth-in-custody attempted to break out of the facility.
One arrested in fatal DUI crash Sunday night in Santa Maria
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Teen Girl Injured in Carpinteria Shooting
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenage juvenile victim with moderate injuries. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 6:42 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital to investigate a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity. Through their investigation, deputies determined that the victim was injured near the 5500-block of Carpinteria Avenue.
