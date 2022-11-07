Officers from several law enforcement agencies conducted a foot patrol of an area of homeless encampments in Grover Beach Thursday morning, resulting in four arrests. In response to recent reports of criminal activity, Grover Beach police, Pismo Beach police, state parks officers and SLO County probation officers conducted a foot patrol of homeless encampments along El Camino Real. Officers contacted 35 individuals, four of whom were arrested for outstanding warrants and other crimes, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO