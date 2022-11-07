When and where to vote in Greene County on Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election Day is upon us. Voters who plan on submitting their ballot on Nov. 8 can make their experience smoother by choosing a time and a polling location.

When polls open

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling locations open their doors at 6 a.m. and must stay open until 7 p.m. If you’re in line before 7 p.m., you should be able to get your vote in even if it takes you past 7 p.m. to get to the front of the line.

Polling locations

Voters have the option of 75 assigned polling locations throughout Greene County. The majority of these polling locations are specific to the area that surrounds them. The home address you claimed on your voter registration is assigned to a specific polling location. You can enter your registered address into the map near the center of the Greene County voter information page .

If for some reason you cannot or don’t want to vote at your assigned polling location, you can go to one of the central polling locations. At these polling locations, any Greene County citizen can vote, regardless of where they are registered. The central voting locations are in Springfield:

Missouri State Davis-Harrington Welcome Center, 1148 E. Bear Blvd.

Mercy Hospital, 1235 E. Cherokee St.

City Utilities Transit Center, 211 N. Main Ave.

CoxHealth Medical Center South, 3801 S. National Ave.

Greene County Courthouse, 940 N Boonville Ave.

What you need to bring

You don’t need to bring anything to vote. However, if you don’t bring an ID, you will be casting a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, you’ll need to go back to the polling location with your ID or have your signature confirmed.

If you’re not sure whether you’re registered to vote, you can check your status on the Missouri Secretary of State website . Checking your registration there will also tell you where your assigned polling location is and which candidates you’ll see on your ballot, including the house district race for your area.

Election Day Results and Resources

