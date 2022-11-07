Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
MLive.com
Cross Country state champ from Chelsea claims Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honors
ANN ARBOR – Connell Alford ran away with the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week poll just like he did at last week’s Division 2 boys cross country state finals. The junior standout cruised to the state championship with a time of 15:12.61, winning the individual title by 25 seconds and helping Chelsea finish second overall as a team.
MLive.com
Jackson-area football picks for the regional finals
JACKSON -- We are down to two. Just a couple of Jackson-area teams are left standing in the MHSAA playoffs as Lumen Christi and Napoleon are both still going strong in Division 7.
MLive.com
Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win
DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
MLive.com
5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in
The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
MLive.com
Photos, highlights from Forest Hills Central’s regional win over East Lansing
Ty Hudkins’ interception in the end zone with four seconds left in regulation secured Forest Hills Central’s 21-17 win over East Lansing and clinched the Rangers’ first regional championship since 2017. FHC, 12-0 overall, will take on Dexter (12-0) in the Nov. 19 state semifinals.
MLive.com
Photos, highlights from West Catholic’s regional victory over Lansing Catholic
West Catholic earned its first regional championship since 2017 Friday night when the Falcons beat Lansing Catholic 37-7 at home. The Falcons applied the knockout punch in the third quarter. West Catholic, 11-1 overall, led 7-0 at halftime before scoring 30 unanswered points in the third. Three touchdowns covered 41 yards or more.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: No. 1 Dexter vs. No. 5 Midland
ANN ARBOR – And then there was one Ann Arbor-area football team left. Dexter’s football team made history last week with its first-ever district championship by defeating South Lyon and advancing to the regional round of the Division 2 tournament.
MLive.com
Napoleon’s Ben Baker getting used to playing on the line after switch from receiver
NAPOLEON -- A year ago, Ben Baker would have been out catching passes for the Napoleon football team. This year, the senior is one of the guys making sure Grant Bradley has time to throw them. Baker is in a new position this season, having moved to the offensive line.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball outlasts Eastern Michigan in thriller in Detroit
DETROIT -- Two schools separated by just a few miles put on quite a show in their state’s biggest city late Friday night. Michigan outlasted Eastern Michigan 88-83, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit to move to 2-0. For 40 minutes, the men’s basketball teams went back and forth, thrilling...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
MLive.com
Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha of Huron to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl
ANN ARBOR – Although Adam Samaha’s high school football career came to a close last month, the standout kicker will play one final game at the prep level in front of a nationwide audience. The Ann Arbor Huron kicker and Michigan commit was named to the 2022 U.S....
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia
SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
MLive.com
Napoleon prepares for tough SMCC team
NAPOLEON -- The next step for the Napoleon Pirates is the regional final. Napoleon (11-0) hasn’t been this deep in the postseason since 2016 when it fell in the regional to Lumen Christi, a potential semifinal foe if both win on Friday.
MLive.com
Michigan State players get their sea legs in San Diego before Gonzaga game
SAN DIEGO – When Michigan State players and coaches boarded the USS Abraham Lincoln on Thursday afternoon for their first chance to shoot on the basketball court constructed on the ship’s flight deck, the conditions were different than expected. It was cold, in the mid 50′s. And it...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan vs. #22 Michigan basketball predictions for NCAAB 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball kicked off its season with a 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne and was led by center Hunter Dickinson, who scored...
MLive.com
Michigan State to wear patriotic helmets for military appreciation game vs. Rutgers
Michigan State will debut a patriotic helmet for its military appreciation game. The Spartans host Rutgers on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing and will wear a green helmet featuring the Sparty mascot with an American flag in its hand. That helmet was revealed by the program via Twitter on...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
MLive.com
The historical ins and outs of Michigan Stadium’s now infamous tunnel
ANN ARBOR -- The trash talking probably would have stayed at just that, but somebody had to go and mention somebody else’s mother. On Nov. 21, 1969, the day before Michigan was to play Ohio State, the teams had their separate walk-throughs at Michigan Stadium.
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
MLive.com
Nebraska vs. Michigan football predictions, odds & lines for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football continued its dominant form last Saturday with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers. It was a tale of two halves for the...
