ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Watch Dexter football celebrate first-ever regional title win

DEXTER – Literally from the opening kickoff, it was clear Dexter’s football team was ready to go Friday night. Micah Davis took the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and an 88-yard TD pass from Reeves Taylor to Cole Cabana on Dexter’s first offensive play from scrimmage made it 14-0 before Midland knew what hit it.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in

The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Photos, highlights from West Catholic’s regional victory over Lansing Catholic

West Catholic earned its first regional championship since 2017 Friday night when the Falcons beat Lansing Catholic 37-7 at home. The Falcons applied the knockout punch in the third quarter. West Catholic, 11-1 overall, led 7-0 at halftime before scoring 30 unanswered points in the third. Three touchdowns covered 41 yards or more.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball outlasts Eastern Michigan in thriller in Detroit

DETROIT -- Two schools separated by just a few miles put on quite a show in their state’s biggest city late Friday night. Michigan outlasted Eastern Michigan 88-83, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit to move to 2-0. For 40 minutes, the men’s basketball teams went back and forth, thrilling...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia

SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
WESTPHALIA, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon prepares for tough SMCC team

NAPOLEON -- The next step for the Napoleon Pirates is the regional final. Napoleon (11-0) hasn’t been this deep in the postseason since 2016 when it fell in the regional to Lumen Christi, a potential semifinal foe if both win on Friday.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan vs. #22 Michigan basketball predictions for NCAAB 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball kicked off its season with a 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne and was led by center Hunter Dickinson, who scored...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Nebraska vs. Michigan football predictions, odds & lines for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football continued its dominant form last Saturday with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers. It was a tale of two halves for the...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy